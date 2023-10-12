United States T-Commerce (Buying Through TV) Market Study 2023 Featuring Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, & Android

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US T-Commerce: Buying Through the TV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study explores the potential of T-commerce, or buying goods and services through the television, to generate additional revenues for video services providers and be an effective means of brand advertising and sales.
In the highly competitive video services market, content owners, service providers, and platform players seek to maximize revenue through subscriptions and advertising revenue. TV user interfaces and underlying technologies now make possible a third source of revenue generation: television-based commerce.
The study assesses consumer openness to T-commerce offerings, including the types of products and services most likely to generate sales. It explores preferred T-commerce providers, user interfaces, and payment methods, and identifies top barriers to T-commerce activity.
Key questions addressed:
- What is consumer interest in purchasing items through a TV?
- How do consumers' current online shopping behaviours influence the appeal of T-commerce?
- How would consumers prefer to pay for T-commerce purchases?
- What product categories are well-suited to a T-commerce model?
- What are consumers' top concerns with T-commerce concepts?
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology: Brand Loyalists
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Key Terms and Definitions
Executive Summary
- CE Brand Loyalists
- CE Brand Loyalist Technology Adoption Segment
- Smart Speaker Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- OTT Video Service Subscription by Brand Loyalists
Device Adoption by Brand
- Trends in Adoption of Consumer Electronics Products
- Smart TV System Share
- Smart TV OS Adoption
- Streaming Media Player Share
- Streaming Media Player Brand Adoption
- Smart Speaker Share Among Single Device Owner
- Smart Speaker Brand Adoption
- Smart Display Share Among Single Device Owner
- Smart Display Brand Adoption
- Tablet System Share
- Tablet System Adoption
- Smartphone System Share
- Smartphone OS Adoption
- Smart Watch Share
- Smart Watch Brand Adoption
- PC System Share
- PC OS Adoption
- Smartphone OS Adoption
- Smart TV OS Adoption
- SMP OS Adoption
Overview of Brand Loyalists
- Overall Brand Loyalists
- Apple Device Adoption by Apple Loyalist
- Amazon Device Adoption by Amazon Loyalist
- Google/Android System Device Adoption by Google/Android System Loyalist
- Samsung Device Adoption by Samsung Loyalist
- Apple Loyalist Demographics Breakdown
- Amazon Loyalist Demographics Breakdown
- Google/Android System Loyalist Demographics Breakdown
- Samsung Loyalist Demographics Breakdown
- Brand Loyalist Technology Adoption Segment
Loyalists & Brands: Purchases
- Desktop Computer Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Laptop Computer Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Tablet Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Smartphone Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Future Purchase Intentions: Smartphone Brand by Loyalists
- Smart TV Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Future Purchase Intentions: Smart TV Brand by Loyalists
- Smart Watch Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Future Purchase Intentions: Smart Watch Brand by Loyalists
- Smart Speaker Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Future Purchase Intentions: Smart Speaker Brand by Loyalists
- Smart Display Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Future Purchase Intentions: Smart Display Brand by Loyalists
- Streaming Media Player Major Brand Purchased by Loyalists
- Future Purchase Intentions: Streaming Media Player Brand by Loyalists
- Brand Perceptions by Brand Loyalists
Loyalists & Content Platforms
- Music Service Subscription by Brand Loyalists
- Video Service Subscription by Brand Loyalists
- OTT Service NPS by Brand Loyalists
- Video Service Spend Per Month By Brand Loyalists
- Average Subscription Months of Apple TV+ vs Amazon Prime Video By Brand Loyalists
- Average Number of OTT Services Subscribed By Brand Loyalists
- Top Transactional OTT Service Used by Brand Loyalists
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- Amazon
- Samsung
- Android
