Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $50 Million by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bamboo Toothbrush - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market to Reach $50.4 Million by 2030
The global market for Bamboo Toothbrush estimated at US$28.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$28.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Bamboo Toothbrush market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Bamboo Toothbrush - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)
- Bamboo Brush Co.
- Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo
- Brush with Bamboo
- Ecolife Innovations LLC
- Environmental Toothbrush
- Mother's Vault
- N-amboo (YANGZHOU E.S.TOOTHBRUSH CO., LTD)
- Simply Bamboo
- The Bamboo Brush Society
- The Humble Co.
