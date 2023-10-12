Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - AI Technology Presents New Opportunities for Payments and Billing

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at $22.6 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of $41.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive perspective on Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) across various regions, including historical data and a 16-year outlook. It covers specific segments like Electronic Bill Payment, Electronic Bill Presentment, and Electronic Bill Posting within industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and others.

In terms of segment analysis, Electronic Bill Payment is expected to achieve a 8.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reach 24.6 Thousand Million by the end of the forecast period, while Electronic Bill Presentment is estimated to grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

The U.S. EBPP market is currently valued at $6.1 Billion in 2022, while China, the second-largest global economy, is anticipated to reach $7.4 Billionby 2030, with a robust CAGR of 9.8%.

The report offers a detailed global analysis of EBPP, spanning from 2014 to 2030, with a focus on regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, emphasizing the number of bills generated and their respective growth rates.

Japan and Canada are also expected to experience notable growth, with CAGRs of 6.4% and 7.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP): Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Countries with Highest Internet Adoption Rates (%) Worldwide: As of April 2022

Fixed Broadband Speeds (in Mbps) by Select Countries: October 2021

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP): Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance

Components of EBPP

Parties Involved in Implementing EBPP

EBPP Models

Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Payment Choices

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

and 2023 World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022

Electronic Bill Presentment Becomes the New Normal amidst Pandemic-Led Adoption of Digital Payments & Billing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy-Led Support for the Evolution of EBPP

Pandemic Accelerates the Move towards Electronic Modes of Bill Payment

Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter for EBPP: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Digital Lifestyles, Increase in FTTH Connections & Internet Banking Habits to Support Growth in the Market

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Payment Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020 and 2026

Digital Banking Makes Strong Gains

Global Digital Banking Market Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027

Smartphones, a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life

Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Spectacular Rise in Internet Activity Supported by the Pandemic

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019, 2020, and 2021

Global Internet Video Traffic in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021

Smart Homes, Barometer of the Level of Digitalization in Consumer Life

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens Business Case for EBPP

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 through 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

EBPP Solutions Witness Increased Adoption Among Banks

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream Spurring Growth in the EBPP Market

Mobile Payments Continue to Gain Share

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited for 2020

Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using Digital Wallets in 2020

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Conclusion

Electronic Billing Platforms Poised to Bring About Improvements in Government Payments

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Global Customer Self-Service Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS & ATMs Emerge as Innovative Mediums of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

EBPP Facilitates Improvement in Reconciling, Billing and Payment Functions of Businesses

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Why CSPs Are Turning towards EBPP Solutions?

EBPP Solution Enables Auto Insurers to Offer Seamless Experiences

Credit Unions Leverage EBPP and Online Banking Integration

Hyper-Customization & Implications for EBPP

AI Technology Presents New Opportunities for Payments and Billing

Cryptocurrency as a Payment Model Gains in Popularity

QR Code Payments Gains Momentum

5G Connectivity to Boost Mobile-First Approach to Digital Payments

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Key Challenges Associated with EBPP Implementation

