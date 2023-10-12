Global Allergy Diagnostics Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030

The global Allergy Diagnostics market, valued at US$3.8 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed, Assay Kits are expected to lead with an 11% CAGR, reaching US$4.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, the Instruments segment is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 10.1% over the next 8 years.

In terms of regional markets, the U.S. Allergy Diagnostics market is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 15% between 2022 and 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.7% and 9.8%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of about 9.6%.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Report Highlights

Allergy Diagnostics by Geographic Region (Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis)

Allergy Diagnostics by Geographic Region (Historic Review)

Allergy Diagnostics by Geographic Region (16-Year Perspective)

Assay Kits by Geographic Region

Instruments by Geographic Region

Services by Geographic Region

Inhaled Allergens by Geographic Region

Food Allergens by Geographic Region

Drug Allergens by Geographic Region

Other Allergens by Geographic Region

Hospitals by Geographic Region

Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region

Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis (Annual Sales) for Years 2014 through 2030

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Allergens: A Prelude

Key Allergy Stats

Allergy: Symptoms and Causes

Allergic Diagnostics: An Introduction

Food Allergen Testing

Allergy Diagnostics Market Under the Covid Lens

Telemedicine Gains Prominence amid the Pandemic

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been Greater

Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)

Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth

Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues (in %) by Segment for the Year 2021

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues (in %) by Geographic Region for the Year 2021

Allergy Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Allergy Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2021

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down on Healthcare Spending

Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times

Food Allergies - A Major and Growing Concern

Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food Allergy

Food Allergies Create Opportunities for Food Allergy Testing

ELISA Gains Lead as Preferred Food Testing Method

Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements

In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing Market

Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy Diagnostics

Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced Allergy Diagnostics Solutions

Focus on Single and Protein Allergens

IgE Antibody Tests

Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip

Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests

Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth

SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch Test for Pediatric Use

Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical Integration

Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients

Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance & Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects

Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing

Technological Advancements - Mobile Health Tools for Allergy Patients

Technological Advancements - Nanotechnology for Allergy Diagnostics

Application of Nanostructures for In-Vitro Diagnosis of Allergy

Application of Nanostructures in Drug-sIgE Detection

Application of Nanostructures for Detection of Allergen-sIgE

Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to Bolster Market Expansion

EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1 Test for Pollen Allergies

Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy Testing System

ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin Testing

CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for Accurate, Reliable Results

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult Population

Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy Diagnostics

Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases

Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy Testing Kits

Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults

Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy

Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive Allergy Diagnostics Market

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Market Restraints

Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of Allergy Diagnostic Market

Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits Market Growth

New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic Allergen Extracts

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)

3M Company

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Awareness Technology, Inc.

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics Plc

Alpha Laboratories Ltd.

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Alkor Bio Group

ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH & Co. KG

AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG

AllerGenis, Inc.

Astra Biotech GmbH

Assure Tech. (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wes0qz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.