Global Allergy Diagnostics Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030
The global Allergy Diagnostics market, valued at US$3.8 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
Among the segments analyzed, Assay Kits are expected to lead with an 11% CAGR, reaching US$4.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, the Instruments segment is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 10.1% over the next 8 years.
In terms of regional markets, the U.S. Allergy Diagnostics market is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 15% between 2022 and 2030.
Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.7% and 9.8%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of about 9.6%.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Report Highlights
- Allergy Diagnostics by Geographic Region (Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis)
- Allergy Diagnostics by Geographic Region (Historic Review)
- Allergy Diagnostics by Geographic Region (16-Year Perspective)
- Assay Kits by Geographic Region
- Instruments by Geographic Region
- Services by Geographic Region
- Inhaled Allergens by Geographic Region
- Food Allergens by Geographic Region
- Drug Allergens by Geographic Region
- Other Allergens by Geographic Region
- Hospitals by Geographic Region
- Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region
- Other End-Uses by Geographic Region
- Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis (Annual Sales) for Years 2014 through 2030
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Allergens: A Prelude
- Key Allergy Stats
- Allergy: Symptoms and Causes
- Allergic Diagnostics: An Introduction
- Food Allergen Testing
- Allergy Diagnostics Market Under the Covid Lens
- Telemedicine Gains Prominence amid the Pandemic
- Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been Greater
- Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)
- Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market
- Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth
- US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis
- Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues (in %) by Segment for the Year 2021
- Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues (in %) by Geographic Region for the Year 2021
- Allergy Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Allergy Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2021
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down on Healthcare Spending
- Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times
- Food Allergies - A Major and Growing Concern
- Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food Allergy
- Food Allergies Create Opportunities for Food Allergy Testing
- ELISA Gains Lead as Preferred Food Testing Method
- Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements
- In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing Market
- Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy Diagnostics
- Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy Diagnostics
- Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced Allergy Diagnostics Solutions
- Focus on Single and Protein Allergens
- IgE Antibody Tests
- Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip
- Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests
- Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth
- SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch Test for Pediatric Use
- Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical Integration
- Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients
- Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance & Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects
- Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing
- Technological Advancements - Mobile Health Tools for Allergy Patients
- Technological Advancements - Nanotechnology for Allergy Diagnostics
- Application of Nanostructures for In-Vitro Diagnosis of Allergy
- Application of Nanostructures in Drug-sIgE Detection
- Application of Nanostructures for Detection of Allergen-sIgE
- Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to Bolster Market Expansion
- EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1 Test for Pollen Allergies
- Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy Testing System
- ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin Testing
- CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for Accurate, Reliable Results
- Growth Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics
- Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult Population
- Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy Diagnostics
- Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases
- Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy Testing Kits
- Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults
- Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy
- Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive Allergy Diagnostics Market
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Market Restraints
- Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of Allergy Diagnostic Market
- Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits Market Growth
- New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic Allergen Extracts
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Awareness Technology, Inc.
- ALK-Abello A/S
- Allergy Therapeutics Plc
- Alpha Laboratories Ltd.
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Alkor Bio Group
- ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH & Co. KG
- AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG
- AllerGenis, Inc.
- Astra Biotech GmbH
- Assure Tech. (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
