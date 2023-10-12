Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030 - RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The provided data offers a comprehensive analysis of the market for DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz, and over 60 GHz, segmented by geographic regions. It includes information on annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR.
The data also covers specific materials used in this market, such as Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, and other materials. Various verticals are discussed, including Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial, and Other Verticals. Finally, an analysis of the Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market is included, offering annual sales data for the years 2014 through 2030, segmented by geographic region.
DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 6-60 GHz segment is estimated at 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $560.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The geographic regions considered include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Additionally, a 16-year perspective is presented with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 for these frequency ranges.
The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$560.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact on Communications Technology Affects LNA Industry
- COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite Industry for Connectivity
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term, Decelerating Market Growth
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)
- Types of LNAs and Their Uses
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Frequency Type
- World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for DC TO 6 GHZ, 6-60 GHZ, and OVER 60 GHZ
- Analysis by Material
- World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, and Other Materials
- Analysis by Vertical
- World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial, and Other Verticals
- Regional Analysis
- World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains
- Robust Opportunities for LNAs in the Communications Sector
- Smartphones Enhance Prospects of LNAs
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
- Novel Opportunities Identified in the Automotive Sector
- Global Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- LNAs Seek Broader Role in Self-Driving Vehicles
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
- Consumer Electronics: Established End-Use Market
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Widespread Use in Military & Space Applications
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2020
- Growing Relevance of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0 Environments Augurs Well
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Advancement of 5G Technology Improves Market Prospects
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 78 Featured)
- Cobham PLC
- API Technologies Corporation
- M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc.
- Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.
- L3 Narda-Miteq
- Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.
- AUM Microwave
- G-Wave Solutions
- Lucix Corporation
- AMCOM Communications
- Aldetec
- BERTEN
- B&Z Technologies
- KCB Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/new4oa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.