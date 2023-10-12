GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Construction Industry Assessment Report 2023-2029 - Surge in Renewable Energy Projects Will Propel the Demand for Material Handling Equipment

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2022 to 2029.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) construction equipment market is driven by various factors, including a focus on public infrastructure development, housing projects, and investments in the logistics sector. Earthmoving equipment, particularly excavators, plays a significant role in meeting the demand for these construction and infrastructure projects.

Earthmoving equipment, such as excavators, accounted for the largest share in the GCC construction equipment market in 2022. The demand for excavators is expected to continue to grow due to investments in housing, warehouse expansion, and public infrastructure projects.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport planned road construction projects in 2022 and has an ambitious agenda for public infrastructure development in 2023. The government has allocated a substantial fund to improve the country's transport infrastructure. The logistics sector in Saudi Arabia witnessed increased investment in 2023. Companies like Investcorp are planning significant investments in the country's logistics industry, driven by the expansion of warehouses and increased demand for logistics services.

Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates announced several infrastructure projects with a total cost of over USD 518 million in 2022. Additionally, the country attracted various industrial, commercial, and service projects during the year.

Leading construction equipment manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Volvo CE, Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Equipment, and XCMG, are prominent players in the GCC construction equipment market. These companies offer a wide range of equipment and have a strong market presence.

XCMG introduced its new Middle East series, including various types of cranes and aerial work platforms, in Oman in 2019. This move indicates the company's commitment to serving the Middle East construction equipment market.

The GCC construction equipment market continues to experience growth, driven by significant infrastructure development and investments in the region. Key players are actively participating in this market, offering a diverse range of construction equipment to meet the growing demand.

MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS

Increased Investment in Public Infrastructure Projects

According to the Bahrain government, the country has recently received many foreign investments in its construction and infrastructure sector. The country's 2021 Economic Recovery Plan stimulated the sector with 22 strategic infrastructure projects worth over USD 30 billion. Moreover, Bahrain announced investments in improving housing and public sector projects in its Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic development strategy.

Under the "Oman's Vision 2040" program, the government focuses on diversifying the economy, which depends on the oil & gas sector. In 2021, the government announced 130 projects mainly enabling manufacturing, tourism, logistics, labor market, business environment, fisheries, energy, and mining sectors. The program will support the GCC construction equipment market growth during the forecast period.

The Hamad International Airport (HIA) City Development will spread over 10 square kilometers in Qatar. It will be a township that will create a boundary between Doha City and the new Hamad International Airport. The master plan will include developing a series of 4 districts along HIA runways. The project has an estimated value of $4.4 billion.

GCC's Increased Investments in Public Infrastructure to Propel the GCC Construction Equipment Market

GCC's construction sector is one of the fastest growing among other sectors (energy, manufacturing, logistics, and power generation), having a huge number of projects in the pipeline, including expansions to oil and gas sector production capacity, new residential and commercial real estate, upgrades to transport, power, and water systems and major industrial developments. The growing number is projected to impact the GCC construction equipment market positively.

GCC's construction output is majorly dependent on Saudi Arabia and UAE owing to their fastest-growing economy and massive wealth. GCC recorded contracts worth USD 100 billion in 2021, and the pipeline projects were estimated at USD 2.6 trillion in June 2022.

Saudi's goal 'Vision 2030' plans to build over 555,000 residential units, more than 275,000 hotels, 4.3 million square meters of retail space, and over 6.1 million square meters of office space by 2030.

A Surge in Renewable Energy Projects in the Region Will Propel the Demand for Material Handling Equipment

The government of Abu Dhabi and Dubai has planned several renewable energy projects. An investment of USD 3.9 billion was made by the government in 2021 for the development of several projects in Dubai, such as 950 MW of hybrid projects, 700 MW of concentrated solar power projects, and 250 MW of photovoltaic projects.

Qatar's Energy Sustainability Strategy 2021 had been set to achieve various targets such as a methane intensity of 0.2% by 2025, carbon reduction intensity of 15% from upstream and 25% from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities by 2030, and add 2-4 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The Kuwaiti government planned to build a 5GW solar power complex in the north. In addition, 280 GW of solar capacity will be installed at Shagaya by 2030 with an investment of USD 20 million.

The Robust Growth in the Development of Ports to Boost the Sales of Overhead Cranes in the Region

In July 2021, the Saudi Ports Authority invited the private sector to build 8 new terminals (terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jubail Commercial Port).

In Oct 2022, Kuwait's transport & logistics minister, Saleh Al-Jasser, launched an innovative economic zone for the logistics sector in Riyadh. The logistics zone will span 3 million square meters and be strategically located to serve Africa, Asia & Europe.

Kuwait's Port Authority (KPA), in March 2023, launched the first phase of the Shuwaikh Port Redevelopment Project at USD 160 million. The project scope includes redevelopment and rehabilitation of the docks of the 1.3 km long Shuwaikh port and maintenance work for the western dock of the port and the suspended part of dock 8.

GCC's Over-Dependency on the Hydrocarbon Industry Can Impact Region's Growth Negatively



Oil prices are volatile and can be adversely impacted by several external factors, such as fluctuations in supply and demand, political conflicts & tension among countries, and increasing global environmental concerns. Hence, overdependence on the oil and gas market will likely hamper economic independence in the long run.

According to Oman government projections, energy prices are expected to remain high over half of 2023 and then gradually fall in the coming few years. Falling oil prices may drive Oman to curtail or postpone government investment, restricting the construction industry's expansion and resulting in lower demand for construction equipment.



Increasing Building Material Prices to Restrict the Sales of Construction Equipment in the Region



The copper prices in the UAE have risen tremendously post the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the robust demand is expected to keep the prices high over the next few years. Additionally, the cost of steel also showed an upward trend during 2022, and the major steel producers in the country are pushing the prices due to planned infrastructure development projects.

According to Dubai Statistics, in Q1 2022, in Dubai, the Construction Cost Index 2022 went up by 2.77%, with the materials cost rising by 4.81% compared to 2021. Moreover, the tender price inflation increased by 3.5% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 327 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 68084 Units Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 98501 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Middle East

