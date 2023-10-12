Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced it will participate in the following two investor conferences:



William Blair's Innovator Series: Genetic Medicines

Nathan Dowden, Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the Changing the Trajectory of Neuromuscular Diseases: DMD and Beyond virtual panel on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference and a replay of the panel at William Blair's Innovator Series: Genetic Medicines will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. The replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days and the replay of the panel will be available for 7 days following the events.

