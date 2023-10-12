Lifeist’s CannMart Expands Product Listings to the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and Supports Growth Trajectory Through Marketing Activities

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reported today that it has expanded its network of B2B wholesale distribution to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. CannMart will begin with products under its in-house brand Roilty. CannMart will build from its recent success of introducing Roilty in Prince Edward Island’s provincial board store network which will also pave the way for product expansion of CannMart’s second in-house brand Zest.



"Newfoundland and Labrador is a promising market for CannMart's expansion efforts and we look to build impactful partnerships with both retailer and consumers," said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart Inc. “We take a strategic approach to navigate the uniqueness of each province, and the direct-to-retailer model presents new avenues to bolster our Roilty, Zest, and Rilaxe brands in Newfoundland and Labrador. We will leverage the robust sales and growth records of these brands in other provinces, to continue their upward trajectory."

"I am pleased to share the recent strides achieved by our subsidiary CannMart, as they advance with new marketing initiatives to bolster new products, amplify brand visibility, and extend distribution channels aligned with our ambitious sales targets,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. “Building on the success of last year's Hall of Flowers, a premier cannabis tradeshow, CannMart presented Roilty, Zest, and Rilaxe directly to retailers which provided a valuable opportunity to engage key decision-makers, cultivate relationships, and introduce our latest product releases and innovations across our in-house brands. These many initiatives underscore our commitment to growth and innovation within the evolving cannabis landscape."

By the end of Q4 2023, Roilty will have a total of 40 live SKUs across Canada, Zest following closely at 18 SKUs. In Prince Edward Island, the provincial board is taking on more products for their network of retail stores with CannMart boasting 9 products including Rilaxe’s upcoming seasonal Deez Holiday Nuts 2:1 being released in the province. Other provincial updates for September 2023 included:



Alberta

Roilty’s concentrate products maintains 43% average growth in sale of units month-over-month (MoM); Zest reporting 77% avg growth MoM.



Manitoba & Saskatchewan

Roilty brand securing 212% growth year-over-year (YoY) in the sale of units; Zest showing strong 141% growth in units sold in these two direct-to-retailer provinces.



Ontario

Roilty’s concentrate products seeing strong 57% average growth MoM in [the sale of] units; Zest showing 47% MoM growth in units sold.



The Hall of Flowers, one of Canada’s leading Cannabis Tradeshows(1), was held recently for the 2nd year in a row in Toronto, Ontario, where CannMart showcased Roilty, Zest and Rilaxe directly to the largest meeting of retailers in the Canadian cannabis industry. Retailers travelled across the nation to attend the Hall of Flowers as it is a unique opportunity to build relationships directly with producers while sharing market information, new product releases, and innovations across all brands and categories. CannMart was building off of last years’ experience at Hall of Flowers which resulted in a large amount of new business through networking and generating new retail relationships. This year, as a result of a significant increase in SKU count across Canada, most notably in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) general stock and flow-through models, CannMart featured Roilty, Zest Cannabis and Rilaxe high-quality products in the Hall.

