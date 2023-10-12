Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is Projected to Reach $7.29 Billion by 2027: Leading Players Pfizer, AbbVie, and Novartis Drive Advances in Treatment Options

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ankylosing spondylitis market is on a growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from $4.98 billion in 2022 to $5.41 billion in 2023, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth trend is set to continue, with the ankylosing spondylitis market forecasted to reach $7.29 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 7.8%.

Key players in the ankylosing spondylitis market include renowned names such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Cedars-Sinai, Viatris Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc, UCB Inc., Cipla Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Celltrion Inc., Hetero Labs Ltd., UCSF Health, Janssen Biotech Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Affibody Medical AB.

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease primarily affecting the spine and sacroiliac joints, resulting in joint inflammation and entheses inflammation. It leads to pain, stiffness, and the progressive loss of mobility in the spine.

The primary treatment for ankylosing spondylitis involves various approaches, including painkillers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biological therapies, steroids, physical therapies, and surgery. Painkillers and NSAIDs are medications used to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation. Biological therapies, biosimilars, and small molecules are administered via various routes, including parenteral and oral, for applications in both juveniles and adults across hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and other end-users.

Advancements in therapeutic options stand out as a significant trend in the ankylosing spondylitis market, with companies actively pursuing the development of new therapeutic choices to maintain their market positions. For example, in December 2021, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, received FDA approval for XELJANZ (tofacitinib) as a treatment for active ankylosing spondylitis. XELJANZ (tofacitinib) is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor effective against five immuno-inflammatory conditions. Unlike some medications, it does not require infusion or injection for administration.

In April 2021, Merck & Co. Inc., a Germany-based biopharmaceutical and technology company, acquired Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for $10.8 billion, enhancing Merck's immunology pipeline with innovative therapeutics. Prometheus Biosciences Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, manufactures PRA023, used in the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis.

North America held the largest share of the ankylosing spondylitis market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The growing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the ankylosing spondylitis market's growth. The geriatric population refers to the increasing proportion of elderly individuals due to changes in a population's age structure. Ankylosing spondylitis treatment and drugs play a crucial role in improving mobility and managing pain in the geriatric population affected by ankylosing spondylitis. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, by 2030, approximately 1 in 6 people worldwide will be aged 60 years or older, with a global aging population reaching 1.4 billion in 2020, up from 1 billion previously.

The ankylosing spondylitis market comprises sales of various drugs, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and corticosteroids. Values in this market represent 'factory gate' values, indicating the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators to other entities, including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end consumers. The market value includes related services offered by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues generated by enterprises from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, and is expressed in terms of currency (in USD unless otherwise specified). The revenues for a specified geography denote consumption values, representing revenues generated by organizations within the specified geography and market, regardless of where they are produced. Revenues from resales along the supply chain, whether further downstream or as part of other products, are not included.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.41 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.29 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

1. Executive Summary



2. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Characteristics



3. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Trends And Strategies



4. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Therapy Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

5.1. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Historic Market Size and Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

5.2. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.3.2. Restraints Of The Market



6. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Painkillers And Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDS)

Biological Therapies

Steroids

Physical Therapies

Surgery

6.2. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Segmentation By Molecule, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Biologics

Biosimilars

Small Molecules

6.3. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Parenteral

Oral

Other Routes

6.4. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Juveniles

Adults

6.5. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

7. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

