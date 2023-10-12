Eyeglasses Brand Lensmart Launches Halloween Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No tricking, just saving. Eyeglasses brand Lensmart has launched its new Halloween sale for this spooky season.



Glasses that match spooky outfits can bring Halloween a lot fun. With the coming Halloween, Lensmart, the well-known eyeglasses brand, has launched a new campaign to support customers. Offering up to 76% off on a wide range of frames, Lensmart's Halloween sale 2023 invites everyone to get a good bargain for the festival.

Fancy for holiday

To create an impressive outfit, accessories are crucial to add the vibe. Lensmart showcases the best glasses in the Halloween collection: attractive cat eye glasses, delicate round glasses, and even heart-shaped sunglasses. Plus, with some stylish frames down to $6.95, it's much easier to get a cool pair for customers themselves or their loved ones.

Navigating in an ocean of eyewear, one has the chance to get a pair of bold yet vintage cat-eye glasses with tortoiseshell pattern like Debra, or fancy while minimalist ones like Caoimhe. Those who like lively styles will be satisfied, since heart-shaped sunglasses like Efah can take Halloween outfits to a new level.

Classy after Halloween

"We ensure that every pair of Lensmart's glasses is not just an accessory for some special days or occasions," said Jonny Smith, the CMO of Lensmart. In other words, Lensmart's glasses are designed for specific occasions as well as for daily use.

Outstanding designers from Lensmart always bring traditional styles something new. For instance, the Odette glasses, with brown tortoiseshell pattern, takes a delicate and elegant touch from the classic pattern. It's the modern yet classic style that the glasses create a specific look for Halloween and daily outfits.

Personalized styles

Lensmart provides plenty of eyewear accessories to demonstrate wearers’ personal styles, among which glasses chains are the best. To match the Halloween vibe, Lensmart has released a new pumpkin glasses chain. Such unique design can fit the style of one's look and be a smart trick to make one stand out.

Been known for high-quality eyeglasses and competitive prices, Lensmart has been making its products accessible to everyone. This sale is a smart time to get a pair for the spooky season and even after the holiday, since one can get a new pair with up to 76% off and some even starting from $6.95.