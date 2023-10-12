Slovakia Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovakia: Oral tobacco, nicotine pouch and heated tobacco regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product contains two individual regulatory reports:

Slovakia: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

Oral tobacco, including snus, is forbidden in Slovakia, except for chewing tobacco. Nicotine pouches must be notified and are subject to labeling and retail restrictions. This report provides details of the current regulatory framework in place for oral tobacco and nicotine pouches in Slovakia, covering all policy areas from notification and taxation to advertising labeling and packaging rules.

Slovakia: heated tobacco regulation

Heated tobacco is largely regulated in Slovakia as a tobacco product, and a bill to introduce a flavor ban is being considered in the parliament. Herbal heated products are not specifically regulated. Heated tobacco products are regulated by the Act on Production, Labelling and Sale of Tobacco and other related products of May 2015 (amended in 2019), which has transposed the TPD into the Slovak regime.

This legislation takes a stringent approach to heated tobacco, making it equivalent to conventional tobacco products in respect to retail, advertising and public usage. This report provides a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework in Slovakia for heated tobacco and herbal heated products, covering all policy areas currently in place

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Slovakia: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

