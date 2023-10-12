Smart Home Market To Reach USD 625.3 Billion By 2032. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the smart home market size was valued at USD 83.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 625.3 Billion by 2032 and is with a CAGR of 22.4%.

The global report on the smart home market comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities. Smart technologies are used worldwide in bulbs, fans, and speakers. This has led to growth opportunities for the market by implementing security features like data integration in security cameras with remote access.

The integration of IoT in home appliances has multiple use cases. Smart fans use the energy-efficient BLDC technique, which significantly reduces electricity bills. Other devices that can be incorporated into a smart home environment are smart audio equipment, televisions, and smart HVACs. The availability of remote operation features for appliances has opened up opportunities for smart device manufacturers to tap into the market.

Sales of smart locks, cameras, and alarms have risen due to increased concern for home safety. These devices use motion sensors to detect unusual activity and alert connected devices to help prevent theft and burglary. Special care and attention for children and the elderly can be facilitated by cameras and monitoring devices, which enable quick emergency response.

Segmentation Overview:

The global smart home market has been segmented into product, application, sales channel, technology, and end-use. Security & access control dominates the market due to its adoption in various sectors like home, office, and retail security. Integration of pins, fingerprints, and face IDs enhances security levels. The new construction segment has the highest revenue due to the increased usage of smart LEDs, doorbells, and fans. The market has seen rapid growth post-COVID due to remote work settings.

Smart Home Market Report Highlights:

The global smart home market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 22.4% by 2032.

The emergent trend of merging Artificial Intelligence in smart home products for smart features is expected to raise product demand.

North America leads the market due to its technological advancements and the presence of major players in the region.

Some prominent players in the smart home market report include Samsung, Amazon, Honeywell, Philips, Bosch, Legrand, Google, Honeywell, Google, Siemens, and Cisco.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Cisco is now an Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots. They'll be providing networking solutions for Gillette Stadium.

Honeywell will work with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory to create drone hydrogen fuel storage solutions.

Smart Home Market Report Segmentation:

By Product: Light Control, Security & Access Control, Smart Electronics, Smart Kitchen, Smart Others

By Application: New Construction, retrofit

By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

By Technology: Wired, Wireless

By End-use: Residential, Commercial, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

