Enphase Energy Expands into South Africa with IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced it has entered the solar market in South Africa with the introduction of IQ8™ Microinverters for grid-tied residential and small commercial applications, with peak output AC power of 480 W, to support newer high-powered solar modules.



Solar energy in South Africa is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to recent reports, installed rooftop solar capacity increased from 938 MW in March 2022 to 4,412 MW in June 2023, representing a 349 percent increase in just over one year.

IQ8 grid-tied microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The newly available microinverters – IQ8HC™ and IQ8P™ – are the most powerful microinverters available from Enphase to-date. The products feature a peak output power of 384 W and 480 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8 series microinverters activated in South Africa come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“With demand for energy security growing rapidly in South Africa, Enphase is delivering its newest and most innovative products at a pivotal time for both homeowners and installers,” said Ashley Beggs, director at JUP Solutions . “IQ8 grid-tied microinverters are easy and fast to install so that we can quickly unlock the power of solar for our customers. The IQ8 Microinverter’s flexible design also means that systems can easily scale to meet evolving energy needs.”

“Enphase’s best-in-class solar microinverter technology represents the highest quality product available that effectively sells itself,” said Jean Pierre Greef, owner and managing director at Zuider Energy . “We’re privileged to work with a company like Enphase that stands for quality, service, and reliability, thus allowing us to build a business for the future of energy.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners and small businesses.

“Homeowners in South Africa are turning to solar energy to increase their energy independence and fortify their homes with renewable, reliable energy,” said John Chirwa, technical director at Smart Energy .

“Enphase is excited to work with world-class installers across South Africa to tap into the adoption of home energy systems in the coming years,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “The introduction of Enphase grid-tied IQ8 products in the country will provide customers with some of the most reliable, resilient, and safest products on the market, offering more energy security and a superior experience end-to-end.”

Installers and distributors in South Africa can order the IQ8 Microinverters for grid-tied applications today, which are compatible with common third-party home battery brands available in the country. For more information about Enphase Energy in South Africa, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products in South Africa, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in South Africa; and growth in the use of solar energy in South Africa. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

