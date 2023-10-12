Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the M67, L65, and M62 deposits. The M67 deposit consists of local prismatic development within a tabular apron of mineralization, while L65 and M62 are both tabular-style deposits in the Central Zone (C1). Drilling between M67 and L65 connected the tabular-style mineralization between these deposits over a strike length of 200 metres in an area that was not included in the 2022 PEA Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).
Drilling was conducted as part of the Pine Point Mining Limited (“PPML”) Joint Venture’s larger 2023 definition drilling program designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within the currently modelled mineral resources reported in the 2022 PEA. This spacing is intended to upgrade the resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category.
Drill Hole Assay Composite Highlights:
- L65-23-PP-051: 11.00 metres, grading 3.64% Zn and 2.44% Pb (6.07% Zn+Pb)
- M62-23-PP-015: 8.00 metres, grading 7.44% Zn and 0.01% Pb (7.46% Zn+Pb)
- M67-23-PP-002: 10.00 metres, grading 8.78% Zn and 1.18% Pb (9.96% Zn+Pb)
- M67-23-PP-004: 7.00 metres, grading 14.25% Zn and 3.37% Pb (17.62% Zn+Pb)
- M67-23-PP-013: 13.00 metres, grading 11.11% Zn and 1.44% Pb (12.55% Zn+Pb)
- M67-23-PP-015: 12.00 metres, grading 11.92% Zn and 4.91% Pb (16.83% Zn+Pb)
- M67-23-PP-027: 8.00 metres, grading 9.16% Zn and 3.92% Pb (13.08% Zn+Pb)
All mineralization occurs near surface between 51.00 and 87.00 metres vertical depth from surface and occurs as tabular-style semi-massive to massive colloform sphalerite and galena associated with intensely altered hydrothermal dolomite and limestone.
Robert Wares, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented: “These drill results have met expectations when compared to previous drilling and the continuity between the M67 and L65 deposits has been confirmed and is welcomed news. This new data will be incorporated into the mineral resource update planned for later this year. We also look forward to launching the feasibility study in the new year.”
Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Composites.
|Hole Name
|Zone
|Deposit
|From
|To
|Drill
Width
|True
Width
|Zn
|Pb
|Zn+Pb
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|%
|%
|%
|L65-23-PP-001
|C1
|L65
|65.00
|68.00
|3.00
|3.00
|5.63
|3.52
|9.14
|L65-23-PP-002
|C1
|L65
|66.00
|68.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.81
|1.62
|3.43
|L65-23-PP-003A
|C1
|L65
|60.00
|72.00
|12.00
|11.97
|5.31
|1.23
|6.54
|L65-23-PP-004
|C1
|L65
|66.00
|68.00
|2.00
|2.00
|5.49
|0.33
|5.82
|L65-23-PP-005
|C1
|L65
|63.00
|64.00
|1.00
|1.00
|6.61
|5.15
|11.76
|L65-23-PP-006
|C1
|L65
|66.00
|66.70
|0.70
|0.70
|8.06
|0.06
|8.12
|L65-23-PP-008
|C1
|L65
|57.00
|58.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.47
|0.86
|3.33
|L65-23-PP-009
|C1
|L65
|59.00
|65.00
|6.00
|5.99
|2.23
|0.24
|2.46
|L65-23-PP-010
|C1
|L65
|67.00
|68.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.86
|0.47
|2.32
|L65-23-PP-011
|C1
|L65
|65.00
|67.00
|2.00
|1.99
|3.73
|2.34
|6.08
|L65-23-PP-012
|C1
|L65
|55.00
|57.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.74
|0.56
|3.29
|L65-23-PP-013
|C1
|L65
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.59
|1.08
|2.67
|and
|C1
|L65
|63.00
|65.00
|2.00
|2.00
|17.39
|3.19
|20.58
|L65-23-PP-014
|C1
|L65
|55.00
|56.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.58
|2.31
|4.89
|L65-23-PP-015
|C1
|L65
|51.00
|52.00
|1.00
|1.00
|8.06
|0.01
|8.07
|L65-23-PP-016
|C1
|L65
|62.00
|65.00
|3.00
|2.99
|5.65
|1.87
|7.52
|and
|C1
|L65
|67.00
|68.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.25
|2.39
|2.64
|L65-23-PP-017
|C1
|L65
|66.00
|69.00
|3.00
|3.00
|6.94
|0.74
|7.68
|L65-23-PP-019
|C1
|L65
|62.00
|63.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.63
|1.44
|2.06
|and
|C1
|L65
|65.00
|67.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.25
|3.23
|5.48
|L65-23-PP-020
|C1
|L65
|64.00
|68.00
|4.00
|3.99
|3.38
|2.07
|5.45
|L65-23-PP-021
|C1
|L65
|64.00
|67.00
|3.00
|3.00
|2.50
|2.16
|4.65
|and
|C1
|L65
|69.00
|73.00
|4.00
|3.99
|3.60
|0.98
|4.58
|L65-23-PP-022
|C1
|L65
|68.00
|74.00
|6.00
|5.99
|8.73
|1.57
|10.30
|L65-23-PP-023
|C1
|L65
|64.00
|65.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.30
|1.17
|3.47
|and
|C1
|L65
|68.00
|69.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.02
|2.41
|5.43
|L65-23-PP-024
|C1
|L65
|59.00
|65.00
|6.00
|5.99
|4.36
|1.24
|5.61
|L65-23-PP-025
|C1
|L65
|59.00
|62.00
|3.00
|2.99
|6.00
|15.25
|21.25
|L65-23-PP-027
|C1
|L65
|58.00
|63.00
|5.00
|4.99
|1.77
|0.78
|2.56
|L65-23-PP-029
|C1
|L65
|58.80
|59.50
|0.70
|0.70
|3.56
|7.74
|11.30
|L65-23-PP-030
|C1
|L65
|63.00
|64.00
|1.00
|1.00
|6.58
|0.16
|6.74
|L65-23-PP-032
|C1
|L65
|52.00
|54.00
|2.00
|2.00
|3.94
|0.05
|3.99
|and
|C1
|L65
|59.00
|62.00
|3.00
|2.99
|3.02
|1.64
|4.66
|L65-23-PP-033
|C1
|L65
|62.00
|66.00
|4.00
|3.99
|5.78
|1.70
|7.48
|L65-23-PP-034
|C1
|L65
|67.00
|70.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.30
|1.47
|4.77
|and
|C1
|L65
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|1.00
|8.26
|3.77
|12.03
|L65-23-PP-035
|C1
|L65
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|3.99
|1.87
|2.10
|3.97
|L65-23-PP-036
|C1
|L65
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|1.00
|4.77
|0.08
|4.85
|and
|C1
|L65
|62.00
|66.00
|4.00
|3.99
|7.70
|2.07
|9.77
|and
|C1
|L65
|70.00
|72.00
|2.00
|2.00
|5.85
|1.52
|7.37
|L65-23-PP-037
|C1
|L65
|61.00
|63.00
|2.00
|1.99
|11.31
|2.51
|13.82
|and
|C1
|L65
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|1.00
|7.99
|0.08
|8.07
|L65-23-PP-038
|C1
|L65
|57.00
|59.00
|2.00
|2.00
|11.54
|2.75
|14.29
|L65-23-PP-041
|C1
|L65
|62.00
|67.00
|5.00
|4.99
|5.83
|2.82
|8.64
|and
|C1
|L65
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.26
|0.07
|2.33
|L65-23-PP-042
|C1
|L65
|76.00
|80.00
|4.00
|3.99
|5.90
|1.04
|6.94
|and
|C1
|L65
|82.00
|84.00
|2.00
|1.99
|0.83
|1.79
|2.62
|L65-23-PP-049
|C1
|L65
|81.00
|82.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.12
|0.46
|3.58
|L65-23-PP-050
|C1
|L65
|74.00
|77.00
|3.00
|3.00
|6.49
|2.38
|8.87
|and
|C1
|L65
|81.00
|87.00
|6.00
|5.99
|9.52
|1.46
|10.99
|L65-23-PP-051
|C1
|L65
|67.00
|78.00
|11.00
|10.96
|3.64
|2.44
|6.07
|and
|C1
|L65
|82.00
|83.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.18
|3.16
|3.34
|L65-23-PP-052
|C1
|L65
|66.00
|67.50
|1.50
|1.50
|28.06
|4.24
|32.30
|and
|C1
|L65
|70.00
|71.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.77
|0.09
|3.86
|L65-23-PP-053
|C1
|L65
|68.00
|71.00
|3.00
|3.00
|4.26
|0.86
|5.11
|L65-23-PP-056
|C1
|L65
|68.00
|69.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.53
|0.76
|4.29
|L65-23-PP-057
|C1
|L65
|64.50
|68.00
|3.50
|3.50
|3.75
|3.45
|7.20
|and
|C1
|L65
|71.00
|75.00
|4.00
|4.00
|6.32
|0.69
|7.01
|L65-23-PP-058
|C1
|L65
|65.00
|67.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.75
|0.58
|2.33
|L65-23-PP-059
|C1
|L65
|55.00
|56.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.38
|1.50
|3.88
|L65-23-PP-060
|C1
|L65
|56.00
|57.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|0.63
|2.02
|L65-23-PP-062
|C1
|L65
|52.00
|56.00
|4.00
|4.00
|10.10
|7.00
|17.10
|L65-23-PP-063
|C1
|L65
|67.00
|68.00
|1.00
|1.00
|6.36
|1.79
|8.15
|and
|C1
|L65
|70.00
|72.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.85
|2.91
|5.76
|M62-23-PP-001
|C1
|M62
|63.00
|65.00
|2.00
|2.00
|9.66
|4.68
|14.34
|M62-23-PP-003
|C1
|M62
|53.60
|54.60
|1.00
|1.00
|21.70
|12.90
|34.60
|and
|C1
|M62
|57.00
|58.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.61
|0.13
|3.74
|M62-23-PP-004
|C1
|M62
|53.00
|54.00
|1.00
|1.00
|10.65
|26.13
|36.78
|M62-23-PP-006B
|C1
|M62
|56.00
|58.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.55
|0.71
|3.26
|and
|C1
|M62
|61.00
|62.00
|1.00
|1.00
|4.57
|0.42
|4.99
|M62-23-PP-007B
|C1
|M62
|57.00
|58.00
|1.00
|1.00
|5.22
|0.61
|5.83
|M62-23-PP-008B
|C1
|M62
|57.00
|58.00
|1.00
|1.00
|12.85
|0.94
|13.79
|M62-23-PP-009
|C1
|M62
|59.00
|61.00
|2.00
|2.00
|6.68
|1.97
|8.65
|M62-23-PP-010
|C1
|M62
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|1.00
|5.28
|0.01
|5.29
|M62-23-PP-011
|C1
|M62
|58.00
|62.00
|4.00
|3.99
|7.00
|1.82
|8.81
|and
|C1
|M62
|65.00
|67.00
|2.00
|2.00
|4.35
|0.30
|4.65
|M62-23-PP-012
|C1
|M62
|59.50
|65.00
|5.50
|5.50
|9.52
|2.89
|12.40
|M62-23-PP-013
|C1
|M62
|65.00
|72.00
|7.00
|6.99
|4.23
|0.06
|4.29
|M62-23-PP-014B
|C1
|M62
|75.00
|77.00
|2.00
|2.00
|6.29
|0.75
|7.04
|M62-23-PP-015
|C1
|M62
|60.00
|67.00
|7.00
|6.99
|5.76
|0.62
|6.38
|and
|C1
|M62
|69.00
|77.00
|8.00
|7.99
|7.44
|0.01
|7.46
|M62-23-PP-016
|C1
|M62
|65.00
|68.00
|3.00
|3.00
|9.79
|0.02
|9.81
|M62-23-PP-017
|C1
|M62
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|3.99
|18.72
|0.19
|18.91
|M62-23-PP-018
|C1
|M62
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|3.99
|24.06
|5.40
|29.46
|and
|C1
|M62
|81.00
|84.00
|3.00
|3.00
|8.99
|1.17
|10.17
|M62-23-PP-020
|C1
|M62
|60.00
|63.00
|3.00
|3.00
|5.95
|0.45
|6.40
|M67-23-PP-001
|C1
|M67
|53.00
|57.50
|4.50
|4.50
|3.42
|0.01
|3.42
|and
|C1
|M67
|62.00
|63.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.78
|1.16
|4.93
|M67-23-PP-002
|C1
|M67
|52.75
|55.00
|2.25
|2.25
|3.46
|0.00
|3.47
|and
|C1
|M67
|61.00
|71.00
|10.00
|9.98
|8.78
|1.18
|9.96
|M67-23-PP-003
|C1
|M67
|64.00
|67.00
|3.00
|2.99
|3.11
|1.68
|4.79
|and
|C1
|M67
|70.00
|71.40
|1.40
|1.40
|0.91
|1.16
|2.07
|and
|C1
|M67
|73.00
|74.00
|1.00
|1.00
|4.03
|0.15
|4.18
|M67-23-PP-004
|C1
|M67
|61.00
|68.00
|7.00
|6.98
|14.25
|3.37
|17.62
|M67-23-PP-005
|C1
|M67
|63.00
|64.00
|1.00
|1.00
|7.19
|1.83
|9.02
|and
|C1
|M67
|75.00
|76.00
|1.00
|1.00
|3.66
|0.58
|4.24
|M67-23-PP-007
|C1
|M67
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|3.99
|2.90
|1.27
|4.16
|and
|C1
|M67
|70.80
|72.00
|1.20
|1.20
|15.25
|2.52
|17.77
|M67-23-PP-008
|C1
|M67
|74.00
|75.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.91
|0.22
|2.13
|M67-23-PP-011
|C1
|M67
|69.00
|71.00
|2.00
|2.00
|6.18
|0.33
|6.51
|M67-23-PP-013
|C1
|M67
|60.00
|73.00
|13.00
|12.96
|11.11
|1.44
|12.55
|M67-23-PP-014
|C1
|M67
|69.00
|72.00
|3.00
|3.00
|6.76
|4.00
|10.76
|M67-23-PP-015
|C1
|M67
|63.00
|75.00
|12.00
|11.97
|11.92
|4.91
|16.83
|M67-23-PP-017
|C1
|M67
|70.00
|73.00
|3.00
|3.00
|4.18
|5.66
|9.84
|M67-23-PP-018
|C1
|M67
|72.00
|74.00
|2.00
|2.00
|8.21
|0.30
|8.51
|M67-23-PP-019
|C1
|M67
|72.00
|76.00
|4.00
|4.00
|1.40
|1.22
|2.62
|M67-23-PP-020
|C1
|M67
|71.00
|74.00
|3.00
|2.99
|4.18
|1.00
|5.18
|M67-23-PP-021
|C1
|M67
|69.00
|73.00
|4.00
|4.00
|7.53
|3.53
|11.06
|and
|C1
|M67
|78.00
|82.00
|4.00
|4.00
|8.07
|15.55
|23.62
|M67-23-PP-022
|C1
|M67
|69.00
|74.35
|5.35
|5.33
|4.83
|0.89
|5.72
|and
|C1
|M67
|76.00
|77.00
|1.00
|1.00
|13.95
|10.70
|24.65
|M67-23-PP-023
|C1
|M67
|67.00
|73.00
|6.00
|5.98
|8.31
|0.56
|8.87
|M67-23-PP-024
|C1
|M67
|65.30
|70.00
|4.70
|4.70
|20.53
|1.25
|21.78
|M67-23-PP-025
|C1
|M67
|71.00
|72.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.15
|1.96
|2.10
|M67-23-PP-026
|C1
|M67
|75.00
|76.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.95
|0.58
|2.53
|M67-23-PP-027
|C1
|M67
|55.00
|58.00
|3.00
|2.99
|2.81
|0.03
|2.84
|and
|C1
|M67
|61.00
|69.00
|8.00
|7.96
|9.16
|3.92
|13.08
|M67-23-PP-028
|C1
|M67
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.25
|0.77
|2.02
|and
|C1
|M67
|63.00
|66.00
|3.00
|3.00
|4.28
|0.21
|4.49
|M67-23-PP-029
|C1
|M67
|63.00
|66.00
|3.00
|2.99
|2.10
|1.32
|3.41
|M67-23-PP-030
|C1
|M67
|61.00
|66.00
|5.00
|4.99
|5.20
|4.48
|9.68
Drill holes not reported in this table with a collar location tabulated in Table 2 contained no significant assay results.
Qualified Person
Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Senior Technical Advisor for Pine Point Mining Limited. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation, and analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area are securely transported to its core facility on-site, where they are logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade, four acid digestion, and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20%, respectively. Samples with Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.
Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 (CSRS) Zone 11).
|Hole Name
|Zone
|Deposit
|Easting
|Northing
|Elev. (m)
|Azm.
|Dip
|Length (m)
|L65-23-PP-001
|C1
|L65
|628205.5
|6743688.9
|214.7
|0
|-90
|78
|L65-23-PP-002
|C1
|L65
|628247.0
|6743666.4
|214.9
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-003
|C1
|L65
|628235.7
|6743691.6
|214.8
|0
|-90
|18
|L65-23-PP-003A
|C1
|L65
|628235.7
|6743691.6
|214.8
|0
|-90
|75
|L65-23-PP-004
|C1
|L65
|628226.7
|6743709.4
|214.7
|0
|-90
|69
|L65-23-PP-005
|C1
|L65
|628197.6
|6743719.3
|214.4
|0
|-90
|75
|L65-23-PP-006
|C1
|L65
|628157.9
|6743717.7
|214.2
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-007
|C1
|L65
|628146.3
|6743742.1
|214.1
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-008
|C1
|L65
|628165.1
|6743772.4
|213.9
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-009
|C1
|L65
|628175.3
|6743750.2
|214.1
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-010
|C1
|L65
|628184.3
|6743730.9
|214.3
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-011
|C1
|L65
|628214.6
|6743738.0
|214.4
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-012
|C1
|L65
|628203.5
|6743762.0
|214.2
|0
|-90
|78
|L65-23-PP-013
|C1
|L65
|628193.0
|6743785.6
|214.1
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-014
|C1
|L65
|628224.5
|6743784.5
|214.3
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-015
|C1
|L65
|628238.0
|6743759.5
|214.5
|0
|-90
|66
|L65-23-PP-016
|C1
|L65
|628248.4
|6743737.6
|214.8
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-017
|C1
|L65
|628256.9
|6743718.6
|214.9
|0
|-90
|72
|L65-23-PP-018
|C1
|L65
|628276.0
|6743677.3
|215.0
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-019
|C1
|L65
|628304.6
|6743683.5
|215.1
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-020
|C1
|L65
|628332.0
|6743697.8
|215.2
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-021
|C1
|L65
|628294.8
|6743707.6
|215.0
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-022
|C1
|L65
|628324.0
|6743718.7
|215.3
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-023
|C1
|L65
|628284.9
|6743730.5
|215.0
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-024
|C1
|L65
|628274.1
|6743752.0
|214.8
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-025
|C1
|L65
|628264.7
|6743772.6
|214.6
|0
|-90
|95
|L65-23-PP-026
|C1
|L65
|628255.6
|6743793.2
|214.5
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-027
|C1
|L65
|628279.3
|6743811.6
|214.9
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-028
|C1
|L65
|628307.4
|6743822.1
|215.1
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-029
|C1
|L65
|628290.7
|6743785.8
|214.8
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-030
|C1
|L65
|628302.6
|6743764.2
|214.6
|0
|-90
|71
|L65-23-PP-031
|C1
|L65
|628319.9
|6743795.5
|215.2
|0
|-90
|90
|L65-23-PP-032
|C1
|L65
|628329.7
|6743774.9
|215.0
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-033
|C1
|L65
|628313.4
|6743738.4
|215.1
|0
|-90
|92
|L65-23-PP-034
|C1
|L65
|628350.1
|6743731.1
|215.3
|0
|-90
|91
|L65-23-PP-035
|C1
|L65
|628339.6
|6743752.3
|215.0
|0
|-90
|76
|L65-23-PP-036
|C1
|L65
|628358.5
|6743784.1
|215.3
|0
|-90
|75
|L65-23-PP-037
|C1
|L65
|628385.0
|6743781.7
|215.6
|0
|-90
|73
|L65-23-PP-038
|C1
|L65
|628352.1
|6743813.4
|215.4
|0
|-90
|69
|L65-23-PP-039
|C1
|L65
|628335.3
|6743833.5
|215.3
|0
|-90
|41
|L65-23-PP-039B
|C1
|L65
|628335.3
|6743833.5
|215.3
|0
|-90
|71
|L65-23-PP-040
|C1
|L65
|628356.6
|6743847.2
|215.2
|0
|-90
|74
|L65-23-PP-041
|C1
|L65
|628398.8
|6743841.4
|215.8
|0
|-90
|76
|L65-23-PP-042
|C1
|L65
|628390.8
|6743861.0
|215.5
|0
|-90
|87
|L65-23-PP-043
|C1
|L65
|628368.8
|6743867.5
|215.1
|0
|-90
|82
|L65-23-PP-044
|C1
|L65
|628390.8
|6743877.7
|215.5
|0
|-90
|91
|L65-23-PP-045
|C1
|L65
|628338.0
|6743898.5
|214.4
|0
|-90
|82
|L65-23-PP-046
|C1
|L65
|628363.5
|6743911.5
|214.4
|0
|-90
|85
|L65-23-PP-047
|C1
|L65
|628374.5
|6743935.3
|214.4
|0
|-90
|82
|L65-23-PP-048
|C1
|L65
|628390.8
|6743917.8
|214.8
|0
|-90
|88
|L65-23-PP-049
|C1
|L65
|628412.7
|6743935.2
|214.8
|0
|-90
|85
|L65-23-PP-050
|C1
|L65
|628406.3
|6743895.4
|215.5
|0
|-90
|97
|L65-23-PP-051
|C1
|L65
|628445.5
|6743869.9
|216.3
|0
|-90
|91
|L65-23-PP-052
|C1
|L65
|628527.1
|6743955.2
|216.2
|0
|-90
|79
|L65-23-PP-053
|C1
|L65
|628519.5
|6743982.6
|215.3
|0
|-90
|79
|L65-23-PP-054
|C1
|L65
|628546.5
|6744003.0
|215.2
|0
|-90
|79
|L65-23-PP-055
|C1
|L65
|628567.3
|6743990.6
|215.8
|0
|-90
|64
|L65-23-PP-056
|C1
|L65
|628594.6
|6743973.7
|217.1
|0
|-90
|79
|L65-23-PP-057
|C1
|L65
|628820.4
|6743999.3
|217.4
|0
|-90
|83
|L65-23-PP-058
|C1
|L65
|628846.3
|6744003.4
|217.1
|0
|-90
|77
|L65-23-PP-059
|C1
|L65
|628681.7
|6744175.6
|213.6
|0
|-90
|65
|L65-23-PP-060
|C1
|L65
|628710.2
|6744206.1
|213.5
|0
|-90
|74
|L65-23-PP-061
|C1
|L65
|628695.1
|6744229.2
|213.4
|0
|-90
|71.1
|L65-23-PP-062
|C1
|L65
|628665.0
|6744219.1
|213.4
|0
|-90
|68
|L65-23-PP-063
|C1
|L65
|628229.3
|6743658.0
|214.6
|0
|-90
|78
|M62-23-PP-001
|C1
|M62
|630064.7
|6744825.8
|216.2
|0
|-90
|88
|M62-23-PP-002
|C1
|M62
|630066.4
|6744800.9
|216.6
|0
|-90
|58
|M62-23-PP-003
|C1
|M62
|630002.5
|6744774.6
|216.1
|0
|-90
|67
|M62-23-PP-004
|C1
|M62
|629975.6
|6744791.7
|216.1
|0
|-90
|61
|M62-23-PP-005*
|C1
|M62
|629867.6
|6744775.4
|215.5
|0
|-90
|57
|M62-23-PP-006
|C1
|M62
|629844.0
|6744758.1
|215.7
|0
|-90
|23
|M62-23-PP-006B
|C1
|M62
|629844.0
|6744758.1
|215.7
|0
|-90
|63
|M62-23-PP-007
|C1
|M62
|629815.6
|6744759.7
|215.7
|0
|-90
|54
|M62-23-PP-007B
|C1
|M62
|629815.6
|6744759.7
|215.7
|0
|-90
|65
|M62-23-PP-008
|C1
|M62
|630126.2
|6744498.4
|219.7
|0
|-90
|23
|M62-23-PP-008B
|C1
|M62
|630126.2
|6744498.4
|219.7
|0
|-90
|62
|M62-23-PP-009
|C1
|M62
|630093.1
|6744466.3
|219.6
|0
|-90
|67
|M62-23-PP-010
|C1
|M62
|630082.9
|6744493.1
|219.7
|0
|-90
|73
|M62-23-PP-011
|C1
|M62
|630063.6
|6744478.9
|219.7
|0
|-90
|69
|M62-23-PP-012
|C1
|M62
|630051.4
|6744439.2
|219.4
|0
|-90
|71
|M62-23-PP-013
|C1
|M62
|629811.4
|6744581.8
|219.1
|0
|-90
|84
|M62-23-PP-014
|C1
|M62
|629761.1
|6744584.9
|218.4
|0
|-90
|36
|M62-23-PP-014B
|C1
|M62
|629761.1
|6744584.9
|218.4
|0
|-90
|87
|M62-23-PP-015
|C1
|M62
|629791.9
|6744546.9
|220.0
|0
|-90
|87
|M62-23-PP-016
|C1
|M62
|629778.3
|6744519.1
|221.8
|0
|-90
|90
|M62-23-PP-017
|C1
|M62
|629785.4
|6744486.7
|224.0
|0
|-90
|90
|M62-23-PP-018
|C1
|M62
|629748.2
|6744482.9
|223.3
|0
|-90
|90
|M62-23-PP-019
|C1
|M62
|629718.6
|6744482.4
|222.2
|0
|-90
|90
|M62-23-PP-020
|C1
|M62
|629749.6
|6744452.2
|223.2
|0
|-90
|90
|M67-23-PP-001*
|C1
|M67
|627896.3
|6743459.1
|214.2
|0
|-90
|72
|M67-23-PP-002
|C1
|M67
|627888.2
|6743480.0
|214.1
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-003
|C1
|M67
|627961.0
|6743512.7
|214.0
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-004
|C1
|M67
|627987.7
|6743495.5
|214.2
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-005
|C1
|M67
|628004.1
|6743513.8
|214.2
|0
|-90
|78
|M67-23-PP-006
|C1
|M67
|628012.4
|6743480.1
|214.5
|0
|-90
|72
|M67-23-PP-007
|C1
|M67
|628025.1
|6743503.2
|214.3
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-008
|C1
|M67
|628042.1
|6743477.5
|214.4
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-009
|C1
|M67
|628057.3
|6743511.8
|214.2
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-010
|C1
|M67
|628067.7
|6743490.2
|214.3
|0
|-90
|72
|M67-23-PP-011
|C1
|M67
|628080.4
|6743517.9
|214.3
|0
|-90
|78
|M67-23-PP-012
|C1
|M67
|628108.4
|6743517.0
|214.5
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-013
|C1
|M67
|628124.7
|6743539.0
|214.4
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-014
|C1
|M67
|628130.9
|6743564.4
|214.3
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-015
|C1
|M67
|628038.9
|6743570.0
|214.2
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-016
|C1
|M67
|628029.5
|6743587.9
|214.2
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-017
|C1
|M67
|628039.1
|6743621.9
|214.1
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-018
|C1
|M67
|628064.8
|6743667.5
|214.1
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-019
|C1
|M67
|628103.3
|6743662.0
|214.0
|0
|-90
|81
|M67-23-PP-020
|C1
|M67
|628100.7
|6743635.3
|214.1
|0
|-90
|84
|M67-23-PP-021
|C1
|M67
|628140.0
|6743621.7
|214.3
|0
|-90
|84
|M67-23-PP-022
|C1
|M67
|628137.8
|6743643.1
|214.3
|0
|-90
|84
|M67-23-PP-023
|C1
|M67
|628125.1
|6743683.0
|214.1
|0
|-90
|75
|M67-23-PP-024
|C1
|M67
|628156.6
|6743686.5
|214.3
|0
|-90
|78
|M67-23-PP-025
|C1
|M67
|628174.8
|6743675.2
|214.5
|0
|-90
|78
|M67-23-PP-026
|C1
|M67
|628195.2
|6743674.4
|214.6
|0
|-90
|78
|M67-23-PP-027
|C1
|M67
|627958.2
|6743481.2
|214.1
|0
|-90
|69
|M67-23-PP-028
|C1
|M67
|627930.8
|6743513.2
|214.0
|0
|-90
|69
|M67-23-PP-029
|C1
|M67
|627908.7
|6743497.5
|214.0
|0
|-90
|66
|M67-23-PP-030
|C1
|M67
|627923.7
|6743471.2
|214.2
|0
|-90
|69
*Hydrogeological drill holes
