Wood Chipper Rental Market to Cross US$ 420.6 Million at 3.4% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

As per a new market study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Wood Chipper Rental Market is projected to grow at 3.4% CAGR and reach US$ 420.6 million by 2033 from US$ 301.1 million in 2023. It is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 129.4 million.

A wood chipper also referred to as a wood shredder or mulcher, is a versatile machine designed to cut wood or tree branches into smaller chips. Widely employed across industries such as landscaping, forestry, agriculture, and even residential settings, wood chippers serve an essential purpose in processing large wood pieces or branches into more manageable fragments.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 420.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures



Wood chipper is widely used in the production of wood chips that are used as mulch in gardening and landscaping. The application of wood chips as mulch helps in retaining moisture in the soil, aiding in the hydration of plants and vegetation. Additionally, wood chip mulch acts as a natural weed suppressor, minimizing the growth and proliferation of unwanted plants. It also assists in regulating soil temperature, providing insulation during both hot and cold seasons.

Furthermore, wood chips serve as a valuable source of biomass fuel. These chips undergo processing to generate heat or are converted into pellets for use in biomass power plants or residential wood-burning stoves. The demand for wood chippers remains high, catering to both residential and commercial settings. Opting to rent wood chippers presents an economical choice for individuals with occasional or temporary wood processing requirements. Renting enables end-users to access advanced technology at affordable prices, fostering sustainability in their operations.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the wood chipper rental service market are United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, The Home Depot Rental, Herc Rentals, BlueLine Rental, Compact Power Equipment Rental, and BigRentz.

Rental service providers are strategically investing in expanding their rental portfolio by acquiring new wood chippers with different sizes, capacities, and features. By offering a diverse range of equipment options, they cater to the specific needs of different customers and industries, attracting a broader customer base.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for wood chipper rental is highly lucrative creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 38.5 million

German wood chipper rental service market is predicted to grow at a rate of 3.9%

By end use, forestry & logging are estimated to account for a market share of 33.2% in 2023 and are likely to project a growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period

in 2023 and are likely to project a growth rate of during the forecast period Drum type of wood chipper rental market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 31.4 million in coming years

in coming years Chinese wood chipper rental market registered a growth rate of 3.3% from 2018 to 2022, and during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033 it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%

“Diverse Wood Chip Application Drives Wood Chippers Demand Paving the Way for the Wood Chipper Rental Service Providers Growth in Coming Years” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Wood Chipper Rental Industry Research Report

By Type By Power Source By Mobility By Capacity Range By End Use Drum

Disc

Screw Diesel

Petrol

Electric Stationary

Mobile 10-250 kg/hr

250-3,000 kg/hr

3,000-10,000 kg/hr

Above 10,000 kg/hr Forestry & Logging

Biomass & Bioenergy

Landscaping & Gardening

Sawmills & Wood Processing

Municipal & Waste Management

Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wood chipper rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (drum, disc, and screw), power source (diesel, petrol, and electric), mobility (stationary and mobile), capacity range (10-250 kg/hr, 250-3,000 kg/hr, 3,000-10,000 kg/hr, and above 10,000 kg/hr), end use (forestry & logging, biomass & bioenergy, landscaping & gardening, sawmills & wood processing, municipal & waste management, and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

