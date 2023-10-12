Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Set to Touch US$ 8.7 Billion by 2030, According to RationalStat Published Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market is estimated at a market value of US$ 5.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030, according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The numerous treatments and therapies used to manage colorectal cancer that have spread (metastasized) to other sections of the body are referred to as metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) therapy. Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum and can spread to distant organs such as the liver or lungs, making treatment more difficult.

A combination of factors, including high incidence rates, advancements in medical research and diagnostics, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, combination approaches, healthcare investments, and increased awareness efforts, are driving the global market for metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including therapy, cancer type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Market intelligence for the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Patients) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of therapy, the targeted therapy segment is predicted to dominate the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market. This is due to their status as effective and sophisticated treatments as well as crucial life-sustaining functions.

On the basis of cancer type, colorectal adenocarcinoma segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. Because large proportion of patients suffering from this type of cancer across the world.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 5.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 8.7 billion Growth Rate 4.2% Key Market Drivers Several advancements and increasing biomedical R&D

Rising number of patients acquiring the disease

Increasing focus on combination therapy

Development of new biomarkers

Increasing use of precision medicine

The growing importance of patient-centered care Companies Profiled Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Genentech Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Roche Holding AG

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd

Cardinal Health

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market include,

In January 2023, Akeda of Japan formed a cooperation with Hutchmed of Hong Kong to obtain marketing rights for the colorectal cancer medicine fruquintinib outside of China.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth include Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Genentech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Holding AG, Genentech Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, and Cardinal Health, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market based on therapy, cancer type, distribution channel and region

Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Therapy Targeted Therapy Immunotherapy Chemotherapy Others

Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Cancer Type Colorectal Adenocarcinoma Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors

Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Patients), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market US Canada Latin America Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



