Allegro MicroSystems to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it plans to release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 prior to the market open on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Following the press release, Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.



Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.