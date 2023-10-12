NobleAI’s Science-Based AI Technology to be Highlighted at SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exposition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI, a pioneer in Science-Based AI solutions for Chemical and Material Informatics, today announced that the company’s technology will be featured in a poster presentation at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE), being held in San Antonio, Texas October 16-18, 2023. SPE ATCE is the leading technical energy conference and exhibition for global E&P professionals, focused on discussions around innovation in energy and the technology developments that are building the upstream industry’s road to sustainable solutions and growth.



On Wednesday, October 18 at 9:45 a.m. CT, Deepen Gala, Reservoir Engineer, ExxonMobil Upstream Company will present the poster, which showcases the use of advanced, deep-learning algorithms and AI technology to accelerate multi-well and multi-bench unconventional development. Co-authors of the poster include Gauthier Becker, Karan Kaul, Marcelo DallAqua, Vinit Verma, and Xiao-Hui Wu of ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company, Sriram Doraiswamy of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions Company and Ashwin Hegde, Head of AI at NobleAI.

NobleAI’s unique approach to Science-Based AI combined with the powerful NobleAI Reactor platform enables companies to accelerate the development of better performing, more environmentally sustainable and reliably sourced chemical and material products. The company’s solution for the energy industry, NobleEnergy, delivers critical insights for oil & gas industry challenges, empowering users to generate 1000s of production results in minutes, quickly validate optimum well placement geometries, accelerate forecasting, generate statistics to build confidence around well optimization decisions and more.

“For a long time now, the energy industry has relied exclusively on simulation tools to solve complex, multi-scale, multi-physics problems like determining geology and reservoir parameters and validating where to place wells,” said Ashwin Hegde, Head of AI at NobleAI. “Science-Based AI can help scientists and engineers quickly gain the insights they need to make better informed, real-time decisions faster. We look forward to presenting the poster on using AI in unconventional development with ExxonMobil at SPE.”

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven Science-Based AI solutions for Chemical and Material Informatics powered by its unique, Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. The company’s science-based ML models are developed securely and specifically for each customer. Delivered via the cloud-based Reactor Platform, NobleAI’s SBAI technology delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance, sustainability, and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Solvay, and the company’s solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.