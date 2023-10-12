Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach $1,582 Million by 2033: Water Efficiency and Sustainability Drive Growth: Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the Smart Irrigation Controllers market was valued at $350.5 million, and it is expected to reach $1,582.0 million by the end of 2033. The market is projected to be worth $396.8 million in 2023, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2023 to 2033.



Smart irrigation controllers play a crucial role in optimizing agricultural production and conserving water and chemicals. With water supplies dwindling and drought conditions prevalent in many areas, the use of smart irrigation equipment, such as controllers, has become imperative. These devices ensure precise water application when needed, resulting in significant water and cost savings.

The growing demand for water-efficient and smart irrigation management systems is fuelling the adoption of irrigation controllers. This shift is transforming the way water is managed in agriculture, landscaping, and urban green spaces, addressing critical issues like water scarcity and environmental sustainability. In the face of worsening global water shortages, efficient water usage has taken centre stage.

Over the past three decades, there has been a consistent decrease in per capita freshwater availability from major dams in key agricultural nations, a trend expected to persist. Several infrastructure projects, including the Wellington Dam Revival Project, are on the horizon, which will further boost the demand for these products in the years to come.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19105



Market Snapshot:



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 396.8 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 1,582.0 million Growth Rate - CAGR 14.8% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 225 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By End Use Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD, Galcon, Rachio, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc, Weathermatic

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Drivers 2023-2031

Water Conservation : With increasing concerns over water scarcity and the need to conserve water resources, smart irrigation controllers are likely to gain prominence. These systems can optimize water usage and reduce wastage through precision watering.



: With increasing concerns over water scarcity and the need to conserve water resources, smart irrigation controllers are likely to gain prominence. These systems can optimize water usage and reduce wastage through precision watering. IoT and Connectivity : The continued growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connectivity technologies will drive the adoption of smart irrigation controllers. These devices can be remotely monitored and controlled through smartphones and other smart devices, making them more convenient and efficient.



: The continued growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connectivity technologies will drive the adoption of smart irrigation controllers. These devices can be remotely monitored and controlled through smartphones and other smart devices, making them more convenient and efficient. Sustainable Agriculture : In agriculture, there is a growing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Smart irrigation controllers can help farmers reduce water usage while maintaining crop yields, making them attractive for modern agriculture.



: In agriculture, there is a growing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Smart irrigation controllers can help farmers reduce water usage while maintaining crop yields, making them attractive for modern agriculture. Urbanization and Landscaping : The growth of urban areas and landscaping in residential and commercial properties will drive demand for smart irrigation solutions to maintain green spaces efficiently.



: The growth of urban areas and landscaping in residential and commercial properties will drive demand for smart irrigation solutions to maintain green spaces efficiently. Integration with Smart Home Systems: Integration with popular smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home can make smart irrigation controllers more appealing to homeowners, as they can control irrigation along with other smart devices.



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/19105

Key takeaways from the report

1. What is the projected market size & growth rate of the smart irrigation controllers market?

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market was valued at USD 396.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,582.0 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 14.8% between 2023-2033.

2. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the smart irrigation controllers market?

The growing concern of water conservation and agriculture-driven economy boost the demand for smart irrigation controllers market

3. What are the top players operating in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market?

The major players are Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD, Galcon, Rachio, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc, Weathermatic.

4. What segments are covered in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report?

The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User, Agricultural Type, and Geography.

Market Restraints

While smart irrigation controllers have gained traction due to their water-saving and efficiency benefits, they also face several restraints that may affect their market growth in the coming years. These restraints may include:

Initial Costs: One of the primary barriers to the adoption of smart irrigation controllers is the upfront cost. These systems often require an initial investment that includes the purchase of the controller, sensors, and installation. For some users, the cost may be prohibitive, especially in regions with limited financial resources.

One of the primary barriers to the adoption of smart irrigation controllers is the upfront cost. These systems often require an initial investment that includes the purchase of the controller, sensors, and installation. For some users, the cost may be prohibitive, especially in regions with limited financial resources. Complexity: The complexity of smart irrigation systems can be a deterrent, particularly for older users or those with limited technical knowledge. Setting up and configuring these controllers may be challenging for some users, which can limit their adoption.

The complexity of smart irrigation systems can be a deterrent, particularly for older users or those with limited technical knowledge. Setting up and configuring these controllers may be challenging for some users, which can limit their adoption. Connectivity Issues: Reliance on internet connectivity can be a drawback, especially in rural or remote areas with inconsistent internet access. Without a stable internet connection, remote monitoring and control features may be unreliable.

Reliance on internet connectivity can be a drawback, especially in rural or remote areas with inconsistent internet access. Without a stable internet connection, remote monitoring and control features may be unreliable. Maintenance and Support: Smart irrigation controllers require ongoing maintenance and occasional updates to software and hardware. The need for maintenance and support can be a drawback for users who prefer low-maintenance, traditional irrigation systems.

Smart irrigation controllers require ongoing maintenance and occasional updates to software and hardware. The need for maintenance and support can be a drawback for users who prefer low-maintenance, traditional irrigation systems. Power Supply: Some smart irrigation controllers rely on a stable power supply. In areas with frequent power outages or unreliable electricity, maintaining continuous operation can be difficult.

Some smart irrigation controllers rely on a stable power supply. In areas with frequent power outages or unreliable electricity, maintaining continuous operation can be difficult. Environmental Factors: Extreme environmental conditions such as harsh weather, extreme temperatures, and vandalism can affect the functionality of smart irrigation controllers and increase maintenance costs.

Access our all-inclusive report featuring a dynamic dashboard highlighting industry leaders, market influence, competition overview, and regional trends. Grab it now with exclusive discounts! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19105

Market Future Outlook

The future outlook for the smart irrigation controller market is promising, driven by an increasing focus on water conservation, sustainability, and technological advancements. As climate change intensifies and water resources become scarcer, smart irrigation controllers are set to play a pivotal role in optimizing water usage for residential, commercial, and agricultural applications.

The integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and remote monitoring capabilities will make these systems more efficient and accessible. While initial costs and technology complexity may pose challenges, ongoing efforts to reduce prices, enhance user-friendliness, and promote regulatory support will likely propel the smart irrigation controller market to sustained growth, with a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible and water-efficient practices.

Company Mergers and Acquisitions:

Rain Bird Acquires LNK WiFi Module: In the past, Rain Bird, a prominent player in the irrigation industry, acquired LNK WiFi module technology to enhance its smart irrigation controller offerings.

In the past, Rain Bird, a prominent player in the irrigation industry, acquired LNK WiFi module technology to enhance its smart irrigation controller offerings. Hunter Industries Acquires Hydrawise: Hunter Industries acquired Hydrawise, a company known for its Wi-Fi-based irrigation controllers. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Hunter's presence in the smart irrigation market.

Hunter Industries acquired Hydrawise, a company known for its Wi-Fi-based irrigation controllers. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Hunter's presence in the smart irrigation market. Rachio's Growth: Rachio, a company specializing in smart sprinkler controllers, expanded its market presence and product offerings, gaining attention in the industry.

Rachio, a company specializing in smart sprinkler controllers, expanded its market presence and product offerings, gaining attention in the industry. Toro Acquires XTRA SMART Control: The Toro Company acquired XTRA SMART Control, a provider of weather-based irrigation technology, to enhance its smart irrigation product line.

The Toro Company acquired XTRA SMART Control, a provider of weather-based irrigation technology, to enhance its smart irrigation product line. Netafim's Smart Irrigation Solutions: Netafim, an Israeli company known for its drip irrigation systems, expanded into smart irrigation solutions to offer more efficient and precise control over water usage in agriculture.



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com