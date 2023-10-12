Atopic Dermatitis Market 2023 – Uncovering Global Dynamics, Geographical Segmentation, and Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atopic Dermatitis Market value is estimated at US$ 10.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammatory skin illness characterized by dry, itchy, and irritated skin. It is a common skin ailment that usually occurs in early childhood but can affect people of all ages.

Higher diagnosis rates have resulted from increased knowledge of atopic dermatitis and its influence on quality of life. Patients and healthcare providers are actively pursuing advanced treatments and management choices, which is increasing the demand for novel solutions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global atopic dermatitis market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including drug class, mode of administration, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global atopic dermatitis market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global atopic dermatitis market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of drug class, the biologics sector is expected to dominate the global atomic dermatitis market due to increased awareness of the disease's treatment options.

On the basis of mode of administration, in 2022, the injectable segment led the market, and this trend is projected to continue as product approvals of medications such as dupilumab increase.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 10.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.1 billion Growth Rate 8.7% Key Market Drivers Emergence of Biologics

Strong product pipeline

Untapped opportunities in the global market

Rising product approvals Companies Profiled Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P.

Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LEO Pharma Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Incyte Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Players engaged in the production of atomic dermatitis therapeutics adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global atopic dermatitis market include,

In October 2022, Leo Pharm launched a campaign to improve atopic dermatitis awareness across cultures. This campaign followed the experience of four chronic skin disease patients from France, Italy, Germany, and Spain..

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global atopic dermatitis market growth include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., LEO Pharma Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Novartis AG Incyte Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global atopic dermatitis market based on drug class, mode of administration, distribution channel, and region

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Drug Class PDE-4Inhibitor Corticosteroids Others Biologics Calcineurin Inhibitors Tacrolimus Pimecrolimus

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mode of Administration Topical Injectable Oral

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Atopic Dermatitis Market US Canada Latin America Atopic Dermatitis Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Atopic Dermatitis Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Atopic Dermatitis Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Atopic Dermatitis Report:

What will be the market value of the global atopic dermatitis market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global atopic dermatitis market?

What are the market drivers of the global atopic dermatitis market?

What are the key trends in the global atopic dermatitis market?

Which is the leading region in the global atopic dermatitis market?

What are the major companies operating in the global atopic dermatitis market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global atopic dermatitis market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

