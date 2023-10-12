Expanse Studios and Mozzart Enter Strategic Game Distribution Agreement

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move poised to reshape the gaming landscape of Southeast Europe, Expanse Studios, renowned for their innovative and captivating online gaming content, is thrilled to announce a game distribution agreement with Mozzart, one of the most prominent betting and gaming operators of the SEE region.



This collaboration brings closer two formidable entities of the gaming world. Expanse Studios, distinguished for crafting top-notch games ranging from slots, roulettes, and turn-based strategies, will now have its extensive portfolio featured on Mozzart's platform. This partnership promises to enrich the gaming experience for Mozzart’s respectable player base, introducing them to a fresh array of games built on cutting-edge technology and enthralling narratives.

Miloš Ranđić, Casino Portfolio Director of Mozzart, remarked, "In a bustling market with plenty of contenders, Expanse Studios stood out with an unmatched blend of innovation and determination. Their unique approach to merging traditional motifs with cutting-edge game design, especially in slots and turn-based strategies, is a testament to their pioneering spirit and sets a new benchmark in the industry. We're genuinely excited about this partnership, fully expecting to bring our players an even richer gaming experience. With Expanse on board, the future of delivering top-tier entertainment looks even more promising!"

For Expanse Studios, this partnership underlines their commitment to expanding their global footprint and making their high-quality gaming content accessible to more players across different markets.

Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios, added, "Mozzart's reputation as one of the region’s leading operators is well-known. Teaming up with them is not only a significant milestone for Expanse Studios but also an opportunity to further our mission of delivering exceptional gaming experiences. We are confident that our diverse and innovative game portfolio will resonate well with Mozzart’s audience."

As both entities embark on this exciting journey together, players can anticipate a series of game launches, promotional campaigns, and enhanced gaming experiences in the coming months.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios is already a trailblazer in the online gaming industry. With a relentless focus on innovation, Expanse merges old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations. The studio has developed an impressive array of more than 40 games, all tailored to offer a seamless mobile-first experience. Their strategic partnerships span across various operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages, catering to a diverse global audience.

About Mozzart

Established as one of Southeast Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, Mozzart boasts a wide array of online casino games, sports betting options, and top-tier services. With a focus on player-centric offerings and maintaining the highest standards of gaming integrity, Mozzart remains a favored choice for gaming enthusiasts across the region.

