Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Announces Equity Line of up to $40 Million to Invest into Operating Subsidiaries Projected to Go Public in 2024

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announced that it entered into a structured financing agreement for an equity line of credit with Strattners FZCO (“Strattners”) to efficiently access capital.

SoPa shall have the right, but not the obligation, to sell to Strattners up to $40,000,000 of SoPa’s common stock at SoPa’s request over the next 36 months, subject to certain limitations. For instance, the amount that may be sold under the agreement will be subject to Instruction I.B.6 to Form S-3, which is referred to as the “baby shelf rules”. When the Company’s public float is less than $75,000,000, it may not sell more than the equivalent of one-third of its public float during any twelve consecutive months pursuant to the baby shelf rules. The shares of the Company’s common stock will be issued at a 6% discount to the lowest volume-weighted average price during the three trading days following the date of the Company’s request.

Raynauld Liang, CEO of SoPa, explained, "By raising this capital from Strattners, without paying large commissions and fees, we will generate shareholder value by efficiently deploying such capital into our operating subsidiaries, such as our spinout candidates, Thoughtful Media Group Inc and NusaTrip Inc." Mr. Liang continued, “This financing strategy also allows us to opportunistically invest in acquisitions as well as bolster our working capital and shall be used judiciously when market conditions for our common stock are favorable.”

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.6 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam’s leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla G lobal , a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; and NextGen Retail, a Indonesia-based e-commerce platform.

About Thoughtful Media Group Inc.

Founded in 2010, Thoughtful Media Group is the leading digital advertising platform in SEA. Through our network of more than 10,000 talented creators across multiple industries in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines, we help brands maximise marketing budgets and achieve business objectives through some of the most innovative marketing campaigns in the region.

In July 2022, Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA), the next generation acquisition-focused fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in SEA, acquired Thoughtful Media Group Inc. Since then, TMG has fully evolved into a digital-first and fully integrated advertising powerhouse, servicing creators and advertisers in SEA.

About NusaTrip

Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is a Jakarta, Indonesia-based, IATA-licensed online travel agency that serves both local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing 24/7 customer-centric support team-as-a-service. With its first mover advantage, NusaTrip has onboarded +1.2 million registered users, +500 airlines and +650,000 hotels around the world as well as connected with over 80 million unique visitors.

NusaTrip is now an integral member of Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) ecosystem.

