Hyundai Strategy Profile Report 2023: Business Snapshots, Annual Revenue/Operating/Net Profit, Sales Strategies, Manufacturing Strategies, Product Portfolio, and Technology Strategies

This strategic profile offers an overview of the Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea, with a focus on the passenger vehicle market.
The study expands the company's automotive business segment and includes Hyundai Motor Group's business snapshots, such as annual revenue, operating profit, and net profit, mainly contributed by Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
It explores the company structure, including the ownership of the major shareholders of Hyundai Motor Group's subsidiaries and provides the top 6 highlights for 2022, in addition to sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, product portfolio, and technologies strategies.
Hyundai Motor Group has continued to grow, with total sales increasing from 6.7 million units in 2021 to 6.8 million units in 2022, a YoY increase of 2.7%. It ranks third in the global automotive market, with a sales market share of 8.4%.To strengthen the vertical value chain, Hyundai Motor Group adopts a complex management hierarchy organization supported by Hyundai Mobis, the world's leading parts manufacturer, and strategic partnerships for battery plants with SK On and LG Energy Solution.
The contribution of Hyundai Motor Group to fuel cell electric vehicles has transformed the automotive industry and has made it an important pioneer of the global automotive electrification trend which has disrupted the market for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Global Powertrain Transition
- Vertical Value Chain
- Unique Value through Different Sub-brands
- Connected Vehicles and Autonomous Driving
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Genesis
- Hyundai Mobis
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Kia
- LG Energy Solution
- SK On
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Primary Questions This Study Will Answer
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Structure
- Subsidiary Ownership Structure
- Major Highlights in 2022
- SWOT Analysis
4. Sales Strategies
- Product Sales Outlook
- Product Sales Outlook by Brands
- Sales in Leading Countries
- Electric Vehicle Sales
5. Manufacturing Strategies
- Global Production Network
- Supply Chain Strategy
- Strategic Partnerships
- Case Study - Hyundai's Partnership Strategy in Thailand
6. Product Portfolio
- Strategic Development Roadmap, 1967
- R&D Facilities and Research Areas
- Research and Development
- Recent R&D Focus
- Product Development Roadmap
- Primary Collaborations
7. Technology Strategies
- Development Roadmap of Hyundai Motor Group's Platform
- Development Roadmap of Hyundai Motor Group's Connected Vehicle
- Development Roadmap of Hyundai Motor Group's Autonomous Driving
