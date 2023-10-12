The New Bed Bath & Beyond Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), which operates as Bed Bath & Beyond, is scheduled to release third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30am ET that day to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@overstock.com in advance.



Webcast and Replay Information

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, please pre-register at this link - OSTK Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the live call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com two hours after the live call has ended.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is a technology-focused innovator based in Midvale, Utah and owner of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property related to the brand. Bed Bath & Beyond is an online home furnishings and furniture retailer in the United States and Canada. The leading ecommerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock, and Overstock.com are trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

