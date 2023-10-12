Fujifilm and Kao Collins Focus on Interoperability between FUJIFILM’s 42K Printbar System and Kao Collins’ X-BAR Universal Controller

Lebanon, N.H., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions, a leading global inkjet solution provider, and Kao Collins, a world-renowned innovator in ink formulation, announced today that the companies are expanding their partnership to enable FUJIFILM’s 42K Printbar system, a configurable inkjet imprinting solution for direct mail, transaction printing and packaging, to be compatible with Kao Collins’ X-BAR Universal Controller. Expected to be available by summer 2024, the FUJIFILM 42K Printbar System used with the Kao Collins’ X-Bar Universal Controller eliminates the need for users to reposition individual printbars or manage stitch zones as jobs change, contributing to a streamlined workflow. The compatibility of both products provides customers with a powerful and flexible solution for printing direct mail, transactional documents, folding cartons, corrugated packaging, foils and other industrial applications.

“Bringing a combined 70 years of experience in the inkjet solutions field, Kao Collins and Fujifilm are best suited to connect end users with the printing solutions they need,” said Greg Balch, vice president and general manager of the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions group. “The FUJIFILM 42K Printbar System spans the entire width of the print web and offers competitive print widths that are over one meter wide. The compatibility of our printbar system with Kao Collins’ X-BAR Universal Controller enables users to easily transition to modern drop-on-demand print technology with a familiar user interface and all the functions they need for high productivity.”

FUJIFILM’s 42K Printbar system offers customers edge-to-edge web coverage to support customers’ growing printing needs, including personalized direct mail, form-based transaction imprinting, book and publication printing, and more. The printbar features Fujifilm’s patented REDIJET® ink recirculation technology, contributing to rapid printing startup, improving printhead life, and reducing maintenance time. The FUJIFILM 42K Printbar system also utilizes Fujifilm’s SAMBA technology to produce excellent, high-quality speeds up to 1000 fpm (300 mpm).

The Kao Collins’ X-Bar Universal Controller is easy to use and gives users access to a host of unique features and offerings in a single interface, including support for both .pdf and. IJPDS image formats, read-and-print functions for logic-driven print commands, automated maintenance routines designed to extend the life of the equipment, and advanced job queue management to help users quickly swap jobs.

“The printing industry has historically been labor-intensive, with a strong relationship between the trend in turnover and employment. However, high-speed inkjet solutions on the market today can help streamline job tasks for print service providers to increase productivity and deliver high-quality materials,” said Chris Rogers, vice president, Kao Collins. “Kao Collins is elated to build on our partnership with Fujifilm to provide world-class technology, customer service and technical support to our customers.”

The FUJIFILM 42K Printbar System with Kao Collins’ X-BAR Universal Controller is expected to be available by Summer 2024. PRINTING United attendees can learn more about Fujifilm and Kao Collins’ partnership by visiting Fujifilm booth #B2560. Those not attending the expo and would like to learn more should click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions’ vision is to be the foremost choice for enabling productivity, sustainability, profitability, and innovation through inkjet printing technology; and to have a reputation for quality, customer focus, flexibility, and performance that far exceeds our customers’ expectations. We serve a diverse range of applications and industry segments.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is an inkjet solution provider within the FUJIFILM Inkjet Business Division. We use system design, engineering and integration in support of a range of legacy and emerging applications in graphic arts and industrial segments. All this is from a supplier with global technology and service resources in support of our customers.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About Kao Collins

Since 1980, Kao Collins has introduced innovative solutions that enable customers and OEMs to reduce costs, increase productivity, and expand offerings to various markets - graphics, commercial print, packaging, labeling, and consumer products. Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kao Collins formulates and manufactures innovative inkjet inks for high-speed, single-pass printing, including water-based, oil-based, solvent-based, UV-, LED-, and EB-curable technologies. Visit www.kaocollins.com for more information.



Kao creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown. Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,420 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,500 people worldwide and has 135 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information. https://www.kao.com/global/en/