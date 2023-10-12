Air Compressors Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2023-2030, According to Latest Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Air Compressors Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 29.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Air compressors are mechanical devices that convert external power, such as an electric motor or an internal combustion engine, into potential energy stored in compressed air. These machines reduce the volume of a gas (in this case, air) to increase its pressure.

Rapid industrialization in developing economies has increased demand for air compressors in a variety of production operations. Automotive, aerospace, electronics, and food and beverage industries rely extensively on compressed air, fueling market expansion.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global air compressors market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, product, lubrication, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global air compressors market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Air Compressors Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, Due to the widespread use of these compressors in the manufacturing sector, the stationary air compressor segment will account for more than half of the market in 2022.

On the basis of product, in 2022, the rotary segment will dominate the market share over the forecast period. Due to high adoption of rotary air compressors in large industrial applications.

On the basis of application, in 2022, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share. This is due to the fast industrialization of developing economies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 29.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 41.5 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Rapid industrialization

Rising applications of air compressors

Growing penetration of smart compressors Companies Profiled Atlas Copco

Bauer Group

BelAire Compressors

Cook Compression

Compressor Products International (CPI)

Frank Technologies

Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd.

Gast Manufacturing, Inc.

GE Energy

Heyner

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

Hoerbiger

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Kaeser Compressors

MAT Industries, LLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Players engaged in the production of atomic dermatitis therapeutics adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global air compressors market include,

In July 2023, Chart Industries, Inc. formed a strategic alliance with Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. The goal of this collaboration was to provide Avina's green hydrogen factory in Southern California with Chart Industries' Howden compressors.

In June 2023, Atlas Copco's production base in Wuxi, China, is expanded. The facilities were designed to support compressor R&D and manufacturing operations.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global air compressors market growth include Atlas Copco, Bauer Group, BelAire Compressors, Cook Compression, Compressor Products International (CPI), Frank Technologies, Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd., Gast Manufacturing, Inc., GE Energy, Heyner, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Hoerbiger, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Kaeser Compressors, and MAT Industries LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global air compressors market based on type, product, lubrication, application and region

Global Air Compressors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Portable Stationary

Global Air Compressors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Reciprocating/Piston Rotary/Screw Centrifugal

Global Air Compressors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Lubrication Oil-Filled Oil-Free

Global Air Compressors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Manufacturing Semiconductors & Electronics Food & Beverage Healthcare/Medical Home Appliances Energy Oil & Gas

Global Air Compressors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Air Compressors Market US Canada Latin America Air Compressors Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Air Compressors Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Air Compressors Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Air Compressors Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Air Compressors Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



