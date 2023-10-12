Alliance Entertainment to Present at The ThinkEquity Conference on October 19, 2023

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, today announced it will participate at The ThinkEquity Conference taking place on October 19, 2023, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.



Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jeff Walker will conduct 30-minute meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation during The ThinkEquity Conference being held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET in South Salon I. A copy of the Company’s investor presentation will also be available on the Alliance Entertainment investor relations website and can be found here.

The ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 19, 2023

Presentation Time: Thursday, October 19 at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT), South Salon I

Speaker: Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentation

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York City

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on The ThinkEquity Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to AENT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

(949) 491-8235

AENT@mzgroup.us