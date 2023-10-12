Global UHT Milk Industry Analysis Report 2023-2038: New Flavors and Packaging Designs Expand Product Range

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UHT Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UHT milk market size reached 117.6 Billion Litres in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach 158.8 Billion Litres by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028

The global UHT milk market is experiencing growth driven by several key factors. The increasing demand for milk products with an extended shelf-life is a primary driver, driven by busy lifestyles and a preference for ready-to-eat products.

This demand is particularly high in regions with weak or non-existent refrigeration infrastructure, where UHT milk's long shelf life and room-temperature storage make it a preferred choice. The rise in apartment living with limited refrigeration space is also contributing to this trend. Furthermore, awareness of the benefits of UHT milk over conventional milk is increasing due to marketing initiatives through various channels.

The market is dominated by a few major players due to high capital requirements and barriers to entry. New entrants face challenges related to capital-intensive nature, technology, equipment, packaging, and distribution.

The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative effects on the UHT milk market. It led to a surge in demand as consumers stockpiled non-perishable foods during lockdowns. However, supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges caused temporary supply disruptions and increased prices. Despite these challenges, the growing consumer demand for UHT milk attracted new participants to the market.

In terms of trends, rising disposable incomes and urbanization in developing countries are driving UHT milk demand. Advancements in UHT milk processing technology, such as aseptic packaging, have improved efficiency and product quality. The development of new flavors and packaging designs is expanding the product range, and government support and investments in the dairy industry are promoting growth through subsidies, grants, and infrastructure improvements.

Overall, the UHT milk market is witnessing growth driven by convenience, technology advancements, and government support, despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Whole UHT milk represented the largest segment due to its rich and creamy taste, easy availability, and presence of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. Moreover, it finds extensive application across hotels, restaurants, cafes, office workspaces, and other institutional spaces.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share as they offer a one-stop shop for consumers and a wide range of UHT milk products, including assorted flavors, brands, and packaging sizes.





Asia was the largest market for UHT milk. Some of the factors driving the Asia UHT milk market included a lack of cold chain infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and improving standards of living coupled with a large population. In addition, the presence of emerging economies such as China and India works as a driving force for the Asia Pacific region.

The longer shelf life of UHT milk is also a factor that contributes to its popularity among learners living in hostels and people who travel frequently. The rise in the number of product innovations such as the addition of organic and flavored content by market players is another factor driving the growth of the market. The demand for lactose-free milk is also growing as the number of lactose-intolerant people in the region increases.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2022 117.6 Billion Litres Forecasted Market Value by 2028 158.8 Billion Litres Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:

Lactalis International

Nestle S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Danone S.A.

Arla Foods Amba

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Saputo Inc.

Dean Foods

Yili Group

Type Insights:

Whole

Semi-Skimmed

Skimmed

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Regional Insights:

European Union

Asia

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

