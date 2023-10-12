TV Ads Influence Millennials Holiday Gift Buying 34% More than Average Consumer

80% of All Consumers Say Time With People Is Best Gift;

Survey from Basis Technologies Forecasts Holiday Shopping Trends

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced survey results showing that TV ads (on linear and CTV) influence Millennials’ holiday gift buying 34% more than the average U.S. consumer. Social media influences Gen Z 140% more than the average consumer. Yet, 80% of respondents say that time with the people they love is the best gift. Basis Technologies’ study was conducted with audience research firm GWI and completed in September 2023 using responses from more than 2000 U.S. consumers ages 16-99. The report, ‘2023 Holiday Shopping Trends,’ is available at: https://basis.com/reports/basis-technologies-2023-holiday-shopping-trends-report.

Additional findings show that:

97% of consumers will shop online for the holidays.

Only 14% of those who shop on digital channels will buy through social media. The most popular channels for the ones who do are Facebook and Instagram.

More than half of respondents shop based on free shipping (58%), or promotions (57%). Other top factors influencing gift buying are the recipient themselves (57%) and recommendations from friends and family (40%).

Ethics influence customers, with 59% saying that they would shop local or small business, and 57% if a retailer/brand shows they take care of employees. However, only 35% say they like to buy from minority/women owned stores or brands.

Half of gift buyers (54%) say they will research online before purchasing; 36% will use search engines.

Only 31% say they will spend more than last year, and 67% of those respondents say that inflated prices of goods is the primary reason.

Gift giving is among the top methods of celebration for winter holidays, with popular 2022 gifts (gift cards, apparel/shoes, and toys/games) being bought largely because of the same factors expected to influence 2023 buying – price, free shipping, and availability. Basis Technologies and GWI’s survey explores various aspects of holiday shopping such as buying priorities, audience interests, influential channels and more. The report provides insights for marketers in tailoring their advertising, sales and messaging efforts for the upcoming shopping cycle.

“Despite consumers spending fast, early, and big this time of year, not every retailer or marketer can win the holiday shopping season. Basis Technologies’ research provides guidance that can differentiate campaigns in a competitive landscape,” said Kristin Shamberg, GVP of research and insights, Basis Technologies. “Considering the amount of advertising noise people will experience, brands need a precise formula for messaging and media mix that resonates with customers. For two decades, Basis Technologies has helped companies of all sizes navigate through these chaotic times to drive sales and revenue for the holiday season.”

Basis Technologies is the omnichannel advertising provider of choice for holiday marketers that want to engage customers on any site or app on any digital device. It offers the marketing industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent SaaS platform, Basis, composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Basis encompasses comprehensive advertising capabilities for programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

