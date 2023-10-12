Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Analysis Report 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year - Proliferation of High-end Specialized Testing and Interconnected Lab Networks Fuel Growth Potential

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Clinical Laboratory Services in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research overviews the Asia-Pacific (APAC) clinical laboratory services industry for the period 2022-2028. Country-specific and vertical-specific forecasts are provided from 2023 to 2028 using a base year of 2022.

The report focuses on APAC following various events unfolding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, health systems are building a preventive and sustainable ecosystem. Because of waning opportunities in COVID-19 testing, labs across the industry focus on tackling an excess capacity in analyzers. This dynamic is leading to innovative services becoming more widespread for consumers.

The industry comprises two disciplines: pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging. This study focuses on pathology lab testing services and does not include contract research organizations, food/feed testing, diagnostic imaging, or digital pathology services. The pathology lab testing segment breaks down into routine and specialized (high-end specialized and semi-specialized) testing services.

The competitive environment covers hospital labs and independent labs, including multi-chain organized and unorganized labs. This study concludes with a discussion of four growth opportunities industry players should consider to build on trends, maximize economic potential, and sustain value.

Growth Opportunity Universe

High-end Specialized Testing Services

At-home Testing Services

At-home Testing Services Diagnostic Network Optimization

Digital Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Clinical Laboratory Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Testing Services

Segmentation by Service Provider

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Routine Testing Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Specialized Testing Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

