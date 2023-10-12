Michaels Unveils 2023 Holiday Décor Collections and Store Hours

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the best place for all things creative, today unveiled a first look at this year’s exclusive, trend-forward holiday décor collections with prices starting at $5.99 USD. Ranging from whimsical to nostalgic, these new collections, along with Michaels’ extended holiday hours and broad assortment of creative supplies and gifts, make it easier than ever to deck the halls this holiday season.



Customers can now preview all four collections online, which will become shoppable in-stores and on Michaels.com as they roll out later this month. From functional items like adorable throw pillows, cozy blankets, and stunning stockings, to collectible accent pieces like wreaths, candles, wall décor, and more, Michaels has everything you need to create the perfect holiday ambience this season no matter your unique style, space, and budget.

“Decorating is one of our customers’ favorite ways to get creative during the holidays, and this year we’re introducing four new trend-forward collections brimming with fun, nostalgia and whimsy to spark inspiration,” said Mandi Clark, Michaels’ lead trend & design expert. “Whether you prefer timeless holiday themes or a brighter, bolder aesthetic, we’ve curated each of our distinct holiday décor collections to make any space feel magical this season, even on a budget.”

The first collection dropping October 13 is Oh What Fun. This disco – but make it holiday – décor collection features unexpected textures and vibrant pops of pink, green, red, and light blue, showcasing beloved holiday icons such as gingerbread, candy, and reindeer. Set a playful and cheery scene with ​holiday disco balls, a pink pastel nutcracker, and disco Santa to get in the festive spirit.

The wait won’t be long for the three remaining collections, which drop on October 20:

Winter Cottage ​ : Get warm and cozy with this collection that transforms the year-round #cottagecore trend into a holiday wonderland by combining warm wood materials, earthy greens, deep reds, cable knit textures and faux fur accents. This collection features a charming assortment of nostalgic holiday icons like jingle bells, frosted trees, and winter villages with a rustic feel that evokes sitting by a cozy fireplace listening to holiday tunes.



Snowfall : Transform your space into an elevated winter wonderland with this classy-chic assortment full of glitter, pearls and sparkle. Featuring white, cream, gold and silver hues, the Snowfall collection adds a touch of luxe-for-less sophistication to your space, all while remaining approachable and inviting.



Peppermint Lane​: Sweet dreams come to life with this delightful homage to the classic holiday motif of peppermint candy canes. Get inspired with this assortment of adorable, easy-to-style décor, all in festive shades of red and white. Embrace iconic family favorites like Santa Claus, pinstripe patterns, and smiling snowmen with this playful and timeless collection.



Michaels is your holiday headquarters for everything to create anything, whether you’re taking gift wrapping to the next level, getting crafty in the kitchen with holiday baking, hosting friends and family for a seasonal soiree, or putting a personal touch on gifting with custom framing or hand-made gifts. Customers can also explore Michaels’ “Tree Forest” online and in-stores for an extensive array of artificial Christmas trees with new finishes, lighting, music technology, and sizes to suit any space.

Use our Store Locator on Michaels.com to check your local store’s extended hours in addition to our holiday hours below:

Thanksgiving: Closed

Closed Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Super Saturday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Closed New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



