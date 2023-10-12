Biscuits Market Size to Reach USD 148.56 Billion by 2030 | Comprehensive 180-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biscuits market size was valued at USD 101.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 104.31 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 148.56 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period.

Biscuits refer to baked treats or snacks that are regularly consumed by people of all ages across the world. They come in a variety of flavors, textures, and shapes to attract customers who are willing to try new flavors. The growing demand for snacks that contain healthy ingredients and are gluten-free is increasing every year, which will accelerate biscuits market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Biscuits Market, 2023-2030."

Leading Players Featured in the Biscuits Market Research Report:

Yıldız Holding (Turkey)

Mondelēz International (U.S.)

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

ITC LIMITED (India)

Britannia Industries (India)

Lotus Bakeries Corporate (Belgium)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Ferrero (Italy)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.18% 2030 Value Projection USD 148.56 Billion Biscuits Market Size in 2023 USD 104.31 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Flavor

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Biscuits Market Drivers Increased Preference for Convenient Snacking and Product Innovations to Drive Market Growth Availability at Retail Stores and E-Commerce Platforms to Significantly Impact Market Growth

Segmentation:

High Nutritional Composition and Wide Availability to Boost Demand for Sweet Biscuit-Segment

Based on product type, the market is segmented into crackers, sweet, and savory biscuits. The sweet biscuit segment is anticipated to dominate the market as these are highly composed of nutrients, such as fats, fibers, and carbohydrates, and are widely available in different stores.

Plain Segment Emerge as Top Choice for Health-Conscious Consumers

Based on flavor, the market is divided into plain, chocolate, cheese, fruit & nut, and others. The plain biscuit segment dominated the market in 2022 as this snack option offers convenience and helps customers quantify the amount of nutrients consumed.

Availability of Large Variety of Snacks to Increase Customer Footfall in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent bakeries, and online. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment holds the largest market share as these stores provide customers with access to a wider variety of biscuit brands.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market and highlights crucial areas, such as leading product types, companies, distribution channels, and flavors. It also offers information on the latest market trends and key industry developments. Apart from the abovementioned factors, the report covers several factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Convenient Foods and Product Innovations to Boost Market Development

The demand for convenience foods has commendably increased in recent years due to hectic lifestyle and rising working population seeking healthier snacks to keep them fit. Biscuit producers are also launching products with innovative flavors and textures, which will help market’s growth.

However, availability of alternative snacking options and high raw material prices may impede biscuits market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates due to Growing Middle-Class Population and Awareness about Nutritious Snacking

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market as the region’s middle-class population is on the rise, which is increasing the sales of biscuits that can be consumed as tea-time snacks. Moreover, rising awareness about nutritious snacking products will also fuel the regional market growth.

Europe will witness notable growth due to the high popularity of biscuits as a breakfast meal. Moreover, the rising demand for snacks with longer shelf-life and acceleration of market during the COVID-19 pandemic will augment the region’s progress.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Product Demand amid Pandemic due to High Consumption Increased Market Growth

The consumption of biscuits did not slow down during the COVID-19 pandemic; in fact, their sales witnessed an all-time high as producers saw a major increase in their demand during this period. Since the majority of the population worked from home during the outbreak, the demand for convenient foods increased considerably. This factor accelerated the market’s progress during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Innovations to be Key Focus of Market Players to Maintain Their Dominance

Several key market players are adopting innovative growth strategies, such as partnerships and product innovations to expand their customer base. The companies have increased the production of tasty and nutritious snacks to keep up with the strong consumer demand. Moreover, they are raising their investments in various R&D programs to provide snacks with unique flavors to their customers.

Notable Industry Development:

February 2023: Nutella, a brand of Ferrero, launched two new products in the U.S. market. These products include Nutella B-Ready (starting at USD 1.89) and Nutella Biscuits (USD 4.79), loaded with Hazelnut spread. These snacks can be bought in stores across the country and through online retailers, such as Amazon.

