SerDes Market to Hit US$ 1,797.71 Million By 2031 | Updated Insights

New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global SerDes Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 507.18 Million in 2022, projected to grow by USD 573.29 Million in 2023, and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,797.71 Million by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.4%.

SerDes refers to a pair of functional blocks including serializer and deserializer that are primarily used in high speed communications for compensating limited input/output. SerDes are capable of transforming data between serial data and parallel interfaces in each direction. Moreover, the benefits of SerDes including high speed transfer rates, reliability, high volume data transmission, and others make it ideal for deployment in IT & telecommunication, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and other sectors.

The increasing utilization of SerDes in the automotive sector is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, an increase in automotive production, rising development of automobile manufacturing facilities, and growing adoption of electric vehicles are vital factors driving the growth of the automotive sector. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the overall automobile production in the North American region reached up to 14.79 million in 2022, witnessing an increase of nearly 10% in contrast to 13.46 million in 2021. Therefore, the rise in automobile production is increasing the adoption of SerDes for applications including automotive ADAS and infotainment system, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising investments in the development of data centers are projected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the SerDes market. SerDes is often used in data centers for facilitating high bandwidth information exchange between cloud servers and data centers along with providing high-speed data transmission in data centers. However, limitations and operational challenges associated with SerDes are hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 1,797.71 Million Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 15.4% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Rambus, ROHM Co Ltd., Semtech Corporation, Faraday Technology Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Keysight Technologies By Application Optical Fiber Communication, Data Center, 5G Infrastructure, Vehicle Infotainment, ADAS, and Others By End-User Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

SerDes Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of SerDes in IT & telecommunication industry is driving the market growth.

Growing automotive sector is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Limitations and operational challenges associated with SerDes are restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising investments in data centers is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global SerDes Market Segmentation Details:

Based on application, the 5G infrastructure segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of SerDes include ultra-low jitter, efficient asymmetric operation, ultra-low latency, and others are primary prospects for driving its application in 5G infrastructure. Additionally, the rising demand for high speed communication and internet services along with increasing investments in development of 5G base stations are driving the growth of the 5G infrastructure segment.

Based on end-user, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. SerDes is primarily used in the IT & telecommunication industry for applications including in data centers, optical fiber communication system, and 5G infrastructure. Factors including the rising expansion of data centers, growing penetration of 5G networks, and increasing adoption of advanced communication devices are key prospects driving the growth of the IT & telecommunication segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others is driving the growth of SerDes market in North America. Further, growing investments in electric vehicles and aerospace & defense sectors are expected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Faraday Technology Corporation announced the availability of its 16G programmable SerDes in UMC 28nm HPC+ process. The SerDes solution is capable of supporting several protocols of high speed interfaces integrated in consumer and networking applications.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, SerDes market is divided based on the application into optical fiber communication, data center, 5G infrastructure, vehicle infotainment, ADAS, and others.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in SerDes market.

List of Major Global SerDes Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

• STMicroelectronics

• NXP Semiconductors

• Broadcom

• Rambus

• ROHM Co Ltd.

• Semtech Corporation

• Faraday Technology Corporation

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Keysight Technologies

Global SerDes Market Segmentation:

By Application

Optical Fiber Communication

Data Center

5G Infrastructure

Vehicle Infotainment

ADAS

Others

By End-User Consumer Electronics Automotive IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Others



Key Questions Covered in the SerDes Market Report

What is SerDes?

SerDes (also known as serializers/deserializers) refer to devices that are capable of taking single-ended, broad bit-width signal buses and compressing them into a differential signal that switches at a very high frequency rate as compared to wide single-ended data bus.

What is the dominating segment in the SerDes market by end user?

In 2022, the IT & Telecommunication segment accounted for the highest market share of 31.87% in the overall SerDes market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the SerDes growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for SerDes from automotive, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and other sectors is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and others.



