Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Report | Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Analysis, Trends, and Growth Opportunities, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market is valued at US$ 28.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Aluminum foil is a thin, flexible sheet made from aluminum metal. It is widely used in various applications, primarily for its excellent barrier properties, thermal conductivity, and versatility. Aluminum foil packaging is a versatile and widely used type of packaging material that is created from thin sheets of aluminum metal. It offers numerous advantages that make it a popular choice for various industries and applications, thus contributing to the expansion of the aluminum foil & packaging market.

Wide use in food packaging, consumer preference for convenience, sustainability, and recycling, are some of the factors contributing notably to the expansion of the aluminum foil & packaging market. : The food industry is a major driver of aluminum foil packaging. The demand for convenient, lightweight, and eco-friendly packaging for food products has led to increased usage of aluminum foil. It offers excellent protection against external elements and helps extend the shelf life of perishable goods.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global aluminum foil & packaging market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, end user, packaging type, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global aluminum foil & packaging market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global aluminum foil & packaging market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, wraps & rolls is expected to hold a significant share of the aluminum foil & package market, principally due to the wide use of wraps & rolls aluminum foil packaging across every household across the globe.

On the basis of end-user, food & beverage is expected to take up the major share of the market.

Containers and packaging applications account for around 65% of the North American aluminum foil market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 28.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 38.1 billion Growth Rate 4.3% Key Market Drivers Growth in pharmaceuticals market, creating demand within aluminum foil & packaging market

Growing fast food & takeout industry

Longer shelf life

Technological advancements Companies Profiled RusAL

Hindalco Industries Limited

Reynolds Consumer Products

Amcor plc

Novelis Deutschland GmbH

UACJ Foil Corporation

Pactiv LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

GARMCO

Aluflexpack AG

Penny Plate, LLC

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global aluminum foil & packaging market include,

In June 2023, Amcor came into collaboration with Aludium. The collaboration focuses on production of low carbon aluminium product intended for use in screwcaps. The low carbon aluminium claims to reduce carbon footprint by 50% relative to the average primary aluminium marketed in Europe.

In July 2021, RUSAL entered into a partnership with Ball Corporation. The partnership involves production of aerosols and other containers, made from low carbon aluminium using RUSAL’s inert anode technology.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global aluminum foil & packaging market growth include RusAL, Hindalco Industries Limited, Reynolds Consumer Products, Amcor plc, Novelis Deutschland GmbH, UACJ Foil Corporation, Pactiv LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, GARMCO, Aluflexpack AG, Penny Plate, LLC, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global aluminum foil & packaging market based on product, end user, packaging type, and region

Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Bags & Pouches Blisters Containers Wraps & Rolls Others

Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Personal Care & Cosmetics Tobacco Others

Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Type Rigid Semi-rigid Flexible

Global Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market US Canada Latin America Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Aluminum Foil & Packaging Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Aluminum Foil & Packaging Report:

What will be the market value of the global aluminum foil & packaging market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global aluminum foil & packaging market?

What are the market drivers of the global aluminum foil & packaging market?

What are the key trends in the global aluminum foil & packaging market?

Which is the leading region in the global aluminum foil & packaging market?

What are the major companies operating in the global aluminum foil & packaging market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global aluminum foil & packaging market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245