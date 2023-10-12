Verizon hosts cybersecurity event at its new executive business center in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will host a media event on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, to celebrate 20 years of cybersecurity consulting services and to commemorate Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Of particular interest is a panel discussion led by industry experts, Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting; Sean Atkinson, Chief Information Security Officer at the Center for Internet Security; and Krista Valenzuela, Cyber Threat Outreach and Partnerships, NJCCIC.



The panel will feature a thought-provoking discussion on topics including data privacy, the role of AI in cybersecurity, the rise of voice security, the evolution of security controls and other relevant topics. Additionally, the panelists will discuss how local organizations in New Jersey are combating new cybercrime threats. Attendees will learn how Verizon is helping companies leverage 5G network solutions to create new, innovative technologies to help better secure and elevate their businesses.

“Raising greater awareness about cybersecurity is the first step in helping organizations defend against these threats,” said Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting. “Verizon is leveraging its network’s broad visibility to gather, report and share actionable insights that our customers and other businesses can use to combat new, sophisticated cyberthreats involving vulnerability exploitation and social engineering.”

“Organizations need to go on the offensive to implement a stronger, more effective cybersecurity strategy, and then use the necessary tools to execute that strategy,” said Sean Atkinson, Chief Information Security Officer at the Center for Internet Security. “Many businesses are prioritizing this and are intensifying their cybersecurity efforts.”

“One of the ways we are harnessing the power of AI in New Jersey is in identifying malicious and suspicious websites to assist the State and its critical infrastructure in better defending against these threats.” said Krista Valenzuela, Cyber Threat Outreach and Partnerships, NJCCIC.

In addition to the cybersecurity panel, there will be demos that showcase Verizon’s expertise in creating highly secure solutions. They include:

Coach-to-Coach Communications : a reliable, private wireless network solution that allows NFL coaches to communicate on the field.

: a reliable, private wireless network solution that allows NFL coaches to communicate on the field. Cashierless Checkout : a solution that utilizes machine learning and computer vision to enable autonomous stores at a location by incorporating 5G UWB and 5G Edge.

: a solution that utilizes machine learning and computer vision to enable autonomous stores at a location by incorporating 5G UWB and 5G Edge. Private Wireless Networks: Showcasing the value of premised-based equipment and how private dedicated networks help improve business connectivity and security.





Additional details for media and other attendees:

What: Verizon Cybersecurity Event

When: Wednesday, October 18th, 9:00 A.M. ET – 12:00 P.M. ET.

Where: Executive Briefing Center (EBC), 1 Verizon Way, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920, New Jersey.

Cybersecurity Panel: Beginning at 9:00 A.M. ET, the panel discussion will be led by Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting; Sean Atkinson, CISO at the Center for Internet Security; and Krista Valenzuela, Cyber Threat Outreach and Partnerships, NJCCIC. The panel will discuss how innovative tech is driving greater cybersecurity awareness and better business practices, followed by a media Q&A.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Carlos Arcila

carlos.arcila@verizon.com

908-202-0479



