Goodegg Investments Announces the Acquisition of 3 Hotel Assets via Goodegg Diversification Fund III in Terre Haute and Lafayette, Indiana

San Francisco, California, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading commercial real estate firm Goodegg Investments is pleased to announce the acquisition of 3 hotel assets via Goodegg Diversification Fund III – SpringHill Suites and Holiday Inn in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Homewood Suites in Lafayette, Indiana.

Goodegg Investments is an award-winning women-owned and women-led commercial real estate private equity firm founded by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson. Since its inception in 2018, Goodegg Investments has built an impressive portfolio totaling $1.4B+ across hotel, multifamily, and self-storage assets.

The real estate private equity firm’s recent acquisition will join over 40 other successful acquisitions across 8,000 multifamily assets, as well as self-storage facilities and hotels. Goodegg Investments hopes its Goodegg Diversification Fund III will, like 20 of its 40+ assets, go full cycle and reach a successful exit.

Founder and Chief Brand Officer Annie Dickerson said, “At Goodegg Investments, we help you scale and diversify your real estate portfolio through investing passively in real estate syndications (group investments). You get all the benefits of real estate investments with none of the hassles of being a landlord. We’ll take over the heavy lifting while you relax, knowing your money is working hard for you.”

A real estate syndication is a type of investment that involves bringing together a group of individuals—usually between 2 and 10 people but sometimes as many as hundreds of investors—to pool their money and purchase a property.

Real estate syndication can be a great way to get involved in real estate investments without having to go it alone. This is because, rather than an individual investing in a single-family rental property on their own, they get to pool their money together with hundreds of other real estate investors and invest in larger assets (like an apartment building) together. The property is then owned and managed by the group, with each limited partnership member sharing in the profits (or losses) generated.

When individuals invest passively through a commercial real estate syndication (sometimes called real estate crowdfunding), they don’t have to deal with the burden of tenants, toilets, or termites.

Through each syndication deal, individuals get to tap into real estate markets and opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable or unaffordable to them as an individual investor.

For example, potential investors might not have enough money to buy a large commercial property outright. But by investing through a limited partnership in a real estate syndication, they can get involved with these types of deals for a fraction of the cost.

“Your investments should cater to you and your life, not the other way around,” said Dickerson. “One of the best parts of investing in a real estate syndication is that you can invest anywhere in the country, not just where you live. That means you can live in an expensive area like San Francisco or New York City, but you can diversify by investing in different asset classes in growing markets like Arizona, Texas, and the Carolinas.”

Real estate syndicates are typically led by real estate developers or sponsors who have a solid track record and expertise in commercial real estate. Investors provide the capital needed to purchase and redevelop the property. Meanwhile, the sponsor is responsible for acquiring the property, overseeing its renovation or development, property management, and following through on the predetermined exit strategy.

In exchange for their investment, individuals will receive a percentage of ownership in the form of equity units or shares. These units entitle them to a portion of the rental income generated by the property as well as a share of the profits if and when the property is sold.

Additionally, they will get all the benefits of investing in real estate – cash flow, appreciation, equity, and tax benefits – without the hassles and time commitments needed to be a landlord. Moreover, group investments in commercial real estate offer the potential for high returns, with investors in a real estate syndication deal typically seeing annual returns of 8-12%, and sometimes even higher.

