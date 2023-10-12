Pulp and Paper Market to Worth USD 372.70 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulp and paper market size was USD 351.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 354.39 billion in 2022 to USD 372.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 0.72% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Pulp and Paper Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging material from several industries.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pulp and Paper Market Report :

Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

WestRock (U.S.)

International Paper (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Sappi Limited (South Africa)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 0.72 2030 Value Projection USD 372.70 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 354.39 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Market Growth Drivers Increased Utilization of Tissue Paper Amid Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Dominate the Global Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pulp-and-paper-market-103447

Segments:

Anticipated Dominance of the Wrapping & Packaging Sector in the Global Market

The market is divided into several categories, including wrapping & packaging, printing & writing, sanitary, newsprint, and others. In the foreseeable future, the wrapping and packaging segment is expected to take the lead in global market share. This projection is attributed to the expanding presence of the e-commerce and retail sectors. Additionally, the growing preference for paper bags as a cost-effective alternative to plastic bags is poised to drive growth within this specific segment.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Utilization of Tissue Paper Amid Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth

The initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on numerous industries. However, the market for pulp and paper experienced an unexpected boost during this period. This unexpected surge in demand can be attributed to the increased utilization of tissue papers and various hygiene products. Tissue papers became indispensable for healthcare providers, pharmacists, and the general population alike, as they were vital in maintaining hygiene in workplaces and households. These circumstances led to a notable rise in the demand for pulp and paper, specifically for the production of tissue papers.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on the latest trends and developments in the industry. Also, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on growth and expansion is mentioned further, with some factors bolstering the market growth. Regional insights on segmented market areas are given along with a list of key market players and recent launches introduced by these players. Drivers and restraints affecting market growth during the forecast period are mentioned further in this report. The report consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide factual information regarding the changing business scenarios.

Drivers & Restraints:

Surging Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Propel Growth

Anticipated growth in the pulp and paper industry is fueled by the expanding reach of online retail in developing nations, which is expected to drive increased demand for paper-based packaging across various sectors. Furthermore, the market is set to experience a boost due to the rising preference for environmentally-friendly packaging materials during the projected period.

Nevertheless, stringent regulations pertaining to the acquisition of raw materials, notably wood, may pose challenges, as will effective resource management for industry players.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Leads Global Market Share Thanks to its Vast Producer-Consumer Base

In 2021, Asia Pacific claimed a dominant position in the pulp and paper market, with the regional market boasting a valuation of USD 175.00 billion. The presence of a substantial producer-consumer population in this region is poised to be a key driver of its market growth.

North America Secures Second-Highest Global Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America is projected to hold the second-highest global market share in the coming years, largely due to the increased consumption of fast-moving consumer goods. This heightened consumption pattern ensures a notable surge in the demand for packaging paper in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisition allows companies to Propel Growth

The company’s focus is on strategic acquisitions to propel growth by expanding their production rate and improving their business performance. Also, enhancing and developing a strong supply chain allows companies to increase their productivity and profitability.

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: Kruger acquired the paper mill from Domtar’s pulp mill plant in Kamloops, Canada. The plant produces bleached and unbleached softwood pulp. With this acquisition, Kruger secured the pulp supply for tissue paper manufacturing facilities in Quebec.

