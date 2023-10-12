Global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) Network Market Size to Reach USD 29.12 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario (Market Estimates)

The global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market size was USD 10.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness in a local loop and ease of deployment are some key factors driving global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market revenue growth.

Drivers: Use of separate connections

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network are deployed on separate connections; therefore, eliminating the need for users to change existing coaxial networks. This advantage enables cable operators to incorporate within existing networks, and this is driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, it can be incorporated to new services, such as voice, video or data without changing existing operational parameters.

Restraints: Lack of skilled personnel

Lack of skilled professionals acts as a key restraint for market growth. Optical fiber cannot be easily deployed like most other cables, and requires to be spliced. In addition, accurate splicing is crucial and measurement equipment are also highly priced. These factors are hampering deployment to some extent and restraining growth of the hybrid fiber coaxial network market.

Growth Projections

The global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market size is expected to reach USD 20.48 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Rising investment by major market players towards Research & Development (R&D) activities is also driving revenue growth of the global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market.

COVID-19 Direct Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected all industries, sectors, and markets globally. Work-From-Home (WFH) trend to avoid spread of the virus and variants led to rapid adoption of faster Internet connection and higher bandwidth, and this is driving demand for hybrid fiber coaxial networks. Cable operators have deployed hybrid fiber coaxial networks in order to cater to rising consumer demand. In addition, surge in demand for digital TV and mobile phones during the pandemic has been driving demand for hybrid fiber coaxial network deployment.

Current Trends and Innovations

RG11 cables can transfer signals at a higher frequency range. It is generally a coaxial cable with center conductor 14AWG and 75-ohm characteristic impedance. RG11 cable is usually used in backbone installations. In this installation, two points, which are separated by great distances need to be connected. Key benefits of RG 11 cable include good performance, improved quality, less attenuation, easy installation, and reduced costs. RG 11 cable can be used in various areas, such as for RF signal transmission, Master Antenna TV (MATV) system, Community Antenna Television (CATV), Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), digital video, and for direct burial.

Geographical Outlook

Hybrid fiber coaxial network market in Asia Pacific accounted for majority revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for hybrid fiber coaxial network from various developing economies is driving Asia Pacific market growth. In addition, deployment of HFC networks is increasing steadily in other developing countries in Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2020 USD 10.16 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 9.2% Size forecast to 2032 USD 29.12 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Technology, application, component and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teleste Corporation, Cable Television Laboratories, Inc., ADTRAN Holdings Inc., PCT International, Inc., ASSIA, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and Cox Enterprises, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global hybrid fiber coaxial network market is fragmented, with many large, small, and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient products and solutions in the global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Technicolor SA

Teleste Corporation

Cable Television Laboratories, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc.

PCT International, Inc.

ASSIA, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Strategic Development

In October 2020, HUBER+SUHNER upgraded its SUCOFLEX 500 series with new cable assembly that provides up to 70 GHz constant electrical performance. The SUCOFLEX 570S cable ensures extremely accurate measurements for a range of applications. Reduced loss, outstanding phase, and amplitude stability are combined with the cable, which provides precise, and long-lasting test and measurement solutions. Incorporation of SUCOFLEX 570S with SUCOFLEX 500 portfolio provides long service life.

In May 2020, Altair, which is a global technology company that provides solutions for product development, data analytics, and high-performance computing, made an announcement of acquisition of WRAP software business from Swedish company, WRAP International AB. This WRAP software would complement Altair’s existing software, which includes Feko, newFASANT, and WinProp, in several areas, such as 5G, connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Transceiver segment is expected to register faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits, such as less operational costs and large capacity. Transceiver can do both, transfer and receive radio waves at the same time. Transceiver is an interface between networking device and its interconnecting cable. It supports devices and several cable network vendors. It is applicable in wireless communication also, and it transmits data in form of voice or data or video over wireless medium.

Digital TV segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Digital TV entails the transmission of television signals, consisting of sound through virtual encoding. Digital TV economically uses scarce radio spectrum space, and transfers several channels in the same bandwidth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market on the basis of technology, application, component, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) DOCSIS 3.0 & Below DOCSIS 3.1

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Digital TV Broadband

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) Transceiver Splitter Amplifier Modulator Encoder RF Combiner Optical Node Fiber Optic Cable Coaxial / Copper Cable

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



