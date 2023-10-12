Global Meter Data Management System (MDMS) Market Size to Reach USD 2,172.84 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Meter Data Management System (MDMS) market size is expected to reach USD 2,172.84 Million in 2032 and register a steady CAGR 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global meter data management system market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to deploy solutions and devices to effectively detect energy theft, increasing application of more advanced metering infrastructure, increasing installation of smart grids, and rising need to enhance energy efficiency and save energy. Meter data management is a process of collecting and storing meter data generated by automated metering systems. It primarily enables monitoring of smart meters that are commonly used in commercial and residential sectors for enabling organizations to manage their overall revenue by use of accurate energy meters and providing efficient energy solutions.

Rising adoption of smart meters, availability of cloud computing infrastructure and Internet-of-Things (IoT), and growing focus and investment by governments in meter data management solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global meter data management system market going ahead. Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate as compared to other regional markets in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, increasing number of SMEs, and rising adoption of smart grids are factors propelling revenue growth of the market in the region.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 237.3 Million CAGR (2018–2032) 20.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,172.84 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million; and CAGR from 2018 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, utility, application, end-use, and regions. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Switzerland; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey; Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Itron, Siemens, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Kamstrup, DIEHL, and Alcara Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global meter data management system market is highly fragmented with a number of key players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are focusing on research and development activities in order to leverage opportunities and increase revenue share in the market. Some major companies in the global MDMS market report are:

Itron

Siemens

Landis+Gyr

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Kamstrup

DIEHL

Alcara

In July 2021, CrescoNet acquired Smart Earth Technologies. This acquisition will help CrescoNet to expand its water utility product portfolio by adding the product line Smart Earth Technologies, which includes integrated, battery-operated, cellular endpoint transceivers, valves, installation tools, LTE infrastructure, and cloud software for meter data management, and customer information systems.

In May 2021, Itron announced its partnership with Microsoft. This partnership will help both companies to create highly scalable cloud-based meter data management services for their consumers.

Residential segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Surge in revenue share is attributed to rising application of smart meters in residential sector and increasing need to analyze power consumption.

North America accounted for 32.7% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in smart meter infrastructure and robust presence of key vendors are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global meter data management system market based on component, utility, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2032)

Software

Hardware

Utility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2032)$1$1$1

Gas

Electricity

Water

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2032)

Micro Grid

Smart Grid

EV Charging

Energy Storage

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2032)

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



