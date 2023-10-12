Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 47.59 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 47.59 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.

Rising investments by major players in technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based systems, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for wearable devices, virtual services, and increasing need for network connectivity across commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors are also driving utilization of optical communication and networking equipment.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 17.95 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 8.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 47.59 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, BENELUX, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Network, Broadcom Corporation, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Adtran Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global optical communication and networking equipment market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and engaging in various research & development activities and taking many initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies. Some major companies included in the optical communication and networking equipment market report are:

Cisco

Fujitsu Optical Components

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Juniper Network

Broadcom Corporation

Infinera Corporation

NEC Corporation

Adtran Inc.

In January 2021, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. announced the launch of Fujitsu S3, which is designed to simplify integrating, deploying, and developing self-service solutions and is built on the concept of Self-Service Simplified. S3 modular software and hardware building blocks can be integrated individually into a retailer’s existing technology footprint or used for complete in-store solutions. As part of S3, the company also launched FUJITSU cash automated solution named sSmartCASH, which is the world’s most compact standard capacity coin and banknote recycler on the market.

In November 2020, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. announced that it has upgraded its Optical Networking 2.0 (ON2.0) solution at the company’s 7th Optical Network Innovation Forum. This upgrade features new services, speed, schema, smart O&M, and sites. It will further help operators to develop innovative services and sustain in the competitive market.

In August 2020, Ciena Corporation and Windstream announced that the latter will develop its National Converged Optical Network (NCON) with Ciena’s photonic, coherent optical, and intelligent software platforms. This newly developed network would enable Windstream to cater to growing customer demand for bandwidth, owing to remote learning and work applications, as well as video streaming and cloud computing.

Optical transceivers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing development of high-speed networking technology to store data on servers to reduce the traffic would propel growth of this segment. Optical transceivers convert electrical data signals from data switches into optical signals.

WDM segment is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is further boosting demand of fiber optic transmission technique which enables multiple wavelengths to transmit data on the same medium. It is resulting in increasing shift towards wavelength division multiplexing in the optical communication and networking equipment market.

Data center segment expected to account for significant revenue share during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based systems, expansion of high-speed network connectivity, and high data traffic due to increasing number of smartphone users and other network connected devices are driving market for optical communication and networking equipment

IT and telecommunication segment accounted for largest revenue share in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing adoption of electronic gadgets and chips and higher need to produce semiconductor materials at large scale are expected to support deployment of optical communication and networking equipment in IT and telecommunication sector.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing focus on developing novel technologies such as AI-based systems and IoT connectivity and enhancement of 5G network coverage are factors driving deployment of optical communication and networking equipment in the region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2032) Optical Fibers Optical Transceivers Optical Amplifiers Optical Circulators Optical Sensors Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2032) SONET Fiber Channel WDM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2032) Telecom Data Center Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2032) BFSI IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Commercial Energy & Utilities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



