Mangoceuticals Announces the Official Launch of MangoRx Affiliate Marketing Program to Enhance and Accelerate Topline Growth

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded “Mango,” is excited to announce the official launch of its affiliate marketing program via its newly designed website at www.MangoRevenue.com.



“Affiliate marketing programs have been shown to drive huge gains in trust and awareness when properly marketed and executed correctly and we believe that this strategy will add additional brand recognition and notoriety for our MangoRx brand,” remarked Jacob Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of MangoRx. “As affiliate marketers are compensated based on sales and performance, this new and dynamic channel is perfect for growing additional topline revenues while at the same time reducing the upfront cash burden that has traditionally been spent on digital marketing and advertising. We believe that a well-executed and marketed affiliate marketing program can lead to driving more than roughly 20% of the Company’s overall gross revenue.”

According to a recent affiliate marketing survey, the global affiliate marketing industry is worth over $17 billion and is expected to grow to a market size of $27.78 billion by 2027. Additionally, 81% of brands use affiliate programs to boost brand awareness and drive sales with these affiliate marketing programs accounting for 16% of all internet orders in the U.S. Major brands get 5% to 25% of their overall online sales from affiliate marketing with 20% of brand marketers claiming affiliate marketing is their most successful revenue driving channel.

The Company has partnered with one of the top marketing agencies and software providers in the affiliate marketing industry to ensure all the building blocks are in place to supercharge its topline future growth.

MangoRx has selected Impact Radius (www.impact.com), a company trusted by 1,000s of leading global brands such as such as Kohl’s, Best Buy, Uber, Microsoft, Target, Levi’s, Adidas, Yeti, and Gap, among others, as its premier affiliate automation and influencer management platform. Impact Radius has worked with companies providing cutting-edge backend software management for affiliate marketing programs as well as an actively managed recruiting database of more than 7 million influencers interested in helping emerging brands blossom and thrive. Impact Radius will also handle the management of toolkits for affiliate marketing partners.

Furthermore, MangoRx has partnered with Hamster Garage (www.hamstergarage.com), a partnerships and affiliate management agency to assist MangoRx in building and managing its partnership programs. Hamster Garage has taken on over 40,000 affiliate marketing partner relationships to help partner-clients raise over $9.3 billion, with its average program driving 300% efficiency across the project. Hamster Garage will drive affiliate discovery and interest, coordinating and managing affiliate relationships for MangoRx.

Cohen added, “we have complete confidence that affiliate marketing represents a new avenue for driving accelerated sales growth for MangoRx and its stakeholders, which is our number one priority. We believe we have a top-tier, premium product. Now we have top-tier partners and a viable strategy for massively augmenting our visibility and brand value. We look forward to providing additional updates on this program soon.”

To learn more about the perks and benefits of the MangoRx affiliate marketing program, visit us at www.MangoRevenue.com for more information.

About Mango

Created using a special formulation featuring either the same active ingredient as in Cialis™ (Tadalafil) or Viagra™ (Sildenafil), each part of the Mango formulation plays a critical role in helping men achieve optimum performance. We believe the key to our success lies in our unique blend of ingredients, which are used in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drugs. Mango contains a combination of either Sildenafil or Tadalafil along with Oxytocin and L-Arginine that have been traditionally used to treat sexual dysfunction.

Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online tele-health visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate. Mango is a rapidly dissolved tablet (RDT) that is absorbed orally. For best results, we advise taking Mango at least 15 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. Sildenafil and Tadalafil, one of the main ingredients in Mango, typically have effects that last up to 4 and 36 hours, respectively.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!").

For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen and President, Jonathan Arango, combined have majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties.

More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://www.mangoceuticals.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Follow Mangoceuticals and MangoRx on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/mango.rx

https://twitter.com/Mangoceuticals

https://www.facebook.com/MangoRxOfficial

Or just click here to see why Orange is the new Blue:

https://www.mangorx.com

FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS

Lucky Break Public Relations

Sahra Simpson

Sahra@luckybreakpr.com

(323) 602-0091 ext. 704

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mangoceuticals Investor Relations

Email: investors@mangorx.com

MEDIA CONTACT

PHOENIX MGMT Marketing & Consulting

info@phoenix-mediamarketing.com

SOURCE: Mangoceuticals Inc.