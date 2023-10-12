Vistant Selected To Support Defense Health Agency’s National Capital Region Logistics Program

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to government clients, is again expanding its work to provide operational support for the Defense Health Agency (DHA).



Vistant will provide program management support for DHA’s National Capital Region (NCR) Medical Directorate Logistics & Acquisition Support Program. Under this two-year, $3.7 million project, Vistant will staff, manage, and operate logistics for the NCR from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center annex.

“It is paramount to our nation’s safety and security that we ensure the health and wellbeing of our service members and their families,” said Walter Barnes, III, Vistant’s president. “We are honored to be able to help in that effort by managing logistical needs for Walter Reed and the NCR.”

DHA’s Logistics & Acquisition Support Program provides logistics management, solutions, and strategies to help improve life-saving healthcare for those who serve in the defense of our country and their families. This includes developing and deploying integrated information systems to address new and evolving healthcare telecommunications and data needs.

This project expands Vistant’s range of work with DHA. Earlier this year, Vistant was awarded a contract to provide operational support through DHA’s Clinical Operations Program Management Office. The company previously was awarded an expansion of its contract with the DHA Department of Paralegal at Walter Reed and Fort Belvoir. Vistant paralegal experts now support active duty and retired service members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and their dependents, as well as civilian employees of the Department of Defense.

