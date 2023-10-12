Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market Size, Sales, Share, Market Trends Report, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Study Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market value is estimated at US$ 98.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

District heating is a system that involves the centralized production of heat and its distribution to residential, commercial, and industrial users through a network of pipes. District heating systems are a more efficient way to produce and distribute heat than traditional individual heating systems. This can help to reduce energy costs for consumers and businesses.

Moreover, Governments across the globe are increasingly supporting district heating systems as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency. This support is coming in the form of financial incentives, tax breaks, and regulations. Technological advancements in district heating systems are making them more efficient, reliable, and affordable. This is making them more attractive to consumers and businesses.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global district heating pipeline network market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global district heating pipeline network market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global district heating pipeline network market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, hot water heating network segment is dominating the global district heating pipeline network market. Hot water systems can be used to provide a wider range of heating and cooling applications, such as space heating, domestic hot water, and snow melting.

Based on application, the industrial buildings segment is dominating the global district heating pipeline network market. Industrial buildings are often used for manufacturing and processing, which requires a lot of heat.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 98.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 128.6 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Key Market Drivers Rising Energy Cost

Increasing Government Support

Growing Urbanization

Technological Advancements

Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions Companies Profiled Uponor

REHAU

Logstor

BRUGG

Microflex

Perma pipe

Aquatherm

Thermaflex

Huntsman

Smithline

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global district heating pipeline network market include,

In August 2023, Energy Transfer LP and Crestwood Equity Partners LP announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire Crestwood in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately US$ 7.1 billion, including the assumption of US$ 3.3 billion of debt, based on the closing price on August 15, 2023.

In January 2023, the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, announced that it acquired Hybrid Energy AS, a growing provider of high-temperature energy management solutions with a focus on heat pumps for district heating and industrial processes.

In March 2022, Fortum and Microsoft announced the world’s largest collaboration to heat homes, services, and businesses with sustainable waste heat from a new data center region.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global district heating pipeline network market growth include Uponor, REHAU, Logstor, BRUGG, Microflex, Perma pipe, Aquatherm, Thermaflex, Huntsman, and Smithline, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global district heating pipeline network market based on type, application, and region.

Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Hot Water Heating Network Steam Heating Network

Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Industrial Buildings Civil Construction

Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America District Heating Pipeline Network Market US Canada Latin America District Heating Pipeline Network Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe District Heating Pipeline Network Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe District Heating Pipeline Network Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific District Heating Pipeline Network Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa District Heating Pipeline Network Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the District Heating Pipeline Network Report:

What will be the market value of the global district heating pipeline network market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global district heating pipeline network market?

What are the market drivers of the global district heating pipeline network market?

What are the key trends in the global district heating pipeline network market?

Which is the leading region in the global district heating pipeline network market?

What are the major companies operating in the global district heating pipeline network market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global district heating pipeline network market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

