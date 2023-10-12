E-Commerce Logistics Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Industry Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-commerce logistics market size is expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled “E-Commerce Logistics Market, 2023-2030.” Additionally, the report delves into the competitive landscape, shedding light on market players by examining factors like market share, concentration ratio, and more. It provides in-depth profiles of key companies. The E-Commerce Logistics Market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, reshaping the way we shop online. In today's fast-paced digital age, efficient and reliable logistics services are crucial for the success of e-commerce businesses.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Worldwide Key Players:

FedX Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Aramex International

Kenco Group Inc.

XPO Logistics Plc.

Clipper Logistics Plc.

Gati Limited

United Parcel Service Inc.

Others.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Companies Covered FedX Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, Kenco Group Inc., XPO Logistics Plc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Gati Limited, United Parcel Service Inc.

What is the e-commerce logistics industry?

The E-Commerce Logistics industry refers to the specialized sector of logistics and transportation that deals with the storage, handling, and delivery of goods and products in the context of electronic commerce or online shopping. In simpler terms, it's the system that ensures that products ordered by consumers from online retailers are efficiently and reliably delivered to their doorsteps.

Key Aspects Of The E-Commerce Logistics Industry:

Order Fulfillment: This involves the process of receiving customer orders, picking the products from the warehouse, packing them securely, and preparing them for shipment.

This involves the process of receiving customer orders, picking the products from the warehouse, packing them securely, and preparing them for shipment. Inventory Management: Effective management of inventory is crucial for e-commerce logistics. It ensures that the right products are in stock, minimizing the risk of overstocking or running out of popular items.

Effective management of inventory is crucial for e-commerce logistics. It ensures that the right products are in stock, minimizing the risk of overstocking or running out of popular items. Warehousing: E-commerce companies often utilize specialized warehouses to store their inventory. These warehouses are strategically located to facilitate timely deliveries.

E-commerce companies often utilize specialized warehouses to store their inventory. These warehouses are strategically located to facilitate timely deliveries. Last-Mile Delivery: This is the final step in the delivery process, where the product is transported from the local distribution center to the customer's location. It's often the most challenging and expensive part of the logistics chain.

This is the final step in the delivery process, where the product is transported from the local distribution center to the customer's location. It's often the most challenging and expensive part of the logistics chain. Technology Integration: E-commerce logistics heavily relies on technology such as order tracking systems, route optimization software, and data analytics to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

E-commerce logistics heavily relies on technology such as order tracking systems, route optimization software, and data analytics to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Customer Experience: Timely and reliable delivery is crucial for customer satisfaction in the e-commerce industry. Logistics play a significant role in shaping the overall customer experience.

Timely and reliable delivery is crucial for customer satisfaction in the e-commerce industry. Logistics play a significant role in shaping the overall customer experience. Sustainability: With growing environmental concerns, many e-commerce companies are adopting eco-friendly practices in their logistics operations. This includes reducing packaging waste and using electric or hybrid delivery vehicles.

E-Commerce Logistics Market: Segmentation

By Service Type

Transportation

Warehousing

By Operational Area

Domestic

International

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA)

Regional Insights

North America:

Dominant Player: North America, especially the United States, is a major player in the global E-Commerce Logistics Market. Its well-developed infrastructure and mature e-commerce ecosystem make it a dominant force.

North America, especially the United States, is a major player in the global E-Commerce Logistics Market. Its well-developed infrastructure and mature e-commerce ecosystem make it a dominant force. Technology Integration: The region leads in technology adoption, with extensive use of AI-driven logistics, automated warehouses, and advanced tracking systems.

The region leads in technology adoption, with extensive use of AI-driven logistics, automated warehouses, and advanced tracking systems. Sustainability Focus: Many companies in North America prioritize sustainability, with a shift towards eco-friendly packaging and electric delivery vehicles.

Europe:

Diverse Landscape: Europe's E-Commerce Logistics Market is diverse, with variations in logistics infrastructure and consumer preferences across countries.

Europe's E-Commerce Logistics Market is diverse, with variations in logistics infrastructure and consumer preferences across countries. Cross-Border Trade: The European Union's single market encourages cross-border e-commerce, resulting in complex logistics challenges but also opportunities for international shipping specialists.

The European Union's single market encourages cross-border e-commerce, resulting in complex logistics challenges but also opportunities for international shipping specialists. Urban Logistics: In densely populated European cities, innovative solutions like urban micro-fulfillment centers and electric delivery vehicles are gaining traction for efficient last-mile deliveries.

Asia-Pacific:

Explosive Growth: Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in e-commerce due to a burgeoning middle class and increasing internet access.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in e-commerce due to a burgeoning middle class and increasing internet access. Mobile Shopping: Mobile shopping is widespread in Asia-Pacific, leading to unique logistics demands, including mobile-friendly delivery solutions and mobile payment options.

Mobile shopping is widespread in Asia-Pacific, leading to unique logistics demands, including mobile-friendly delivery solutions and mobile payment options. Local Dominance: While global giants like Amazon operate in the region, many local e-commerce platforms and logistics providers tailor their services to suit each country's specific needs.

Industry Developments:

May 2022: in Brazil, CEVA Logistics, a French company, signed a five-year omni- channel logistics contract with Sephora, a French beauty & personal care brand. Under the contract, CEVA will consolidate and distribute cosmetic products in Brazil.

in Brazil, CEVA Logistics, a French company, signed a five-year omni- channel logistics contract with Sephora, a French beauty & personal care brand. Under the contract, CEVA will consolidate and distribute cosmetic products in Brazil. Feb 2022: DHL International, a Germany-based logistics company, partnered with ReverseLogix, an Ireland-based software company, to implement an end-to-end returns management system (RMS) for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers. This platform is expected to assist DHL in centralizing E-commerce customers' returns management process.

