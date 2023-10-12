Racquel Oden Appointed TMCF Board Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s bi-annual Board of Directors meeting on September 23rd, Racquel Oden, head of wealth and personal banking for HSBC Bank U.S.A., was appointed Board Chair-Elect. She is set to begin her term on January 1, 2024.

Oden, who has extensive experience in finance and is highly regarded in the wealth management business, was tapped to lead HSBC Bank's wealth management, global private banking, and retail companies in the United States.

“As a member of the TMCF board for the past 16 years and an HBCU alum, I've experienced first-hand the pivotal role we play in nurturing future leaders & providing access,” Oden said. “The resilience, brilliance, and ambition of our scholars energize our mission. As I step into this role, my commitment is to uphold the values and goals that have elevated TMCF to its eminent standing.”

Oden joined HSBC from JPMorgan Chase, where she was managing director and head of network expansion, overseeing the Consumer Bank's growth strategy and branch network in 25 states. She previously led the Consumer Bank's national sales team, servicing 20 million customers in 48 states and driving sales.

Before that, Oden was the Northeast Division Director, leading the branch teams for the consumer banking and wealth management businesses in the Northeast Division, serving 4.9 million customers in the New York tri-state area with over 10,000 associates and advisors managing more than $300 billion in deposits and investments.

She was an executive member at Merrill Lynch and spent eight years in several leadership roles. Her most recent role was market executive of the flagship New York Fifth Avenue Market, the firm's largest market with over 250 advisors serving high-networth individuals and institutions with over $35 billion in assets under management.

Before that, she was head of advisor strategy and development, responsible for coaching the firm's 14,000 advisors and leading initiatives designed to recruit and train the next generation; and before that, she was head of global product strategy & business development, where she oversaw the team's new product business development supporting all channels within global wealth & investment management.

Before Merrill Lynch, Oden spent over ten years at UBS in various senior capacities, including managing director head of global product internal sales, managing director of client experience for banking, and head of merger & acquisition integration. Additionally, she served as the senior vice president of client services and earlier as chief of staff for the president of UBS.

In addition to serving as TMCF's board chair, Oden serves on the Boards of Directors for the Apollo Theater, New York City's Prep for Prep, and The New York City Police Foundation and on the National Board of Directors.

Oden has been recognized as an Icon & Innovator in wealth management by Investment News and named one of the top 10 People to Watch by Wealth Management magazine. Additionally, she is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (E.L.C.), Financial Women's Association (FWA), New York Women's Agenda (NYWA), Jack and Jill of America, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Her recognition includes One of Investment News' 20 Women to Watch (2016), Honoree for Network Journal's 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards (2016), Top 10 People to Watch in 2015 by Wealth Management Magazine, Top 100 Black Executives by SAVOY Magazine, (2022, 2014, 2012, 2011), United Way Women in Philanthropy honor (2011), Wall Street Tycoon by Wall Street Alphas Foundation (2010), "Corporate Rock Star" by Essence Magazine (2010), YWCA NY Salute to Women Inductee (2009), Top 100 under 50 by Diversity M.B.A. Magazine (2008), and New York Women's Agenda Rising Star Award (2006).

She took her first Wall Street job as an associate in equity trading at Morgan Stanley in 1997.

She holds a B.A. in political science from James Madison University and an M.B.A. from Hampton University. Oden lives with her husband and daughter in Long Island, New York.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF publicly-supported member schools include Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.