Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automatic Content Recognition Market size is valued at US$ 1,825.9 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Automatic Content Recognition market is influenced by several drivers that contribute to its growth and adoption. These drivers reflect the increasing need for advanced security management solutions and the evolving threat landscape. Escalating security threats, both physical and cyber, have prompted organizations to invest in comprehensive security solutions.

IP-based cameras, often known as network cameras, have transformed video surveillance by providing sophisticated features such as greater resolution, scalability, and remote access. When compared to typical analog cameras, IP-based cameras give better image quality. Clearer and more detailed surveillance footage is possible thanks to higher quality and better image processing technologies, which improve total security efficacy.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automatic content recognition market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including platform, technology, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global automatic content recognition market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global automatic content recognition market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-automatic-content-recognition-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the platform, connected TVs or smart TVs provide a wide range of increased processing and networking capabilities.

Based on the Application, speech recognition is anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the rising use of virtual assistants in busy households.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,825.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 5,873.7billion Growth Rate 18.2% Key Market Drivers Rising use of smart devices and content streaming services

Increasing adoption of AI and Machine Learning

The number of smart devices like smartphones, TVs, and wearables grows

Availability of High-speed internet Companies Profiled IBM Corporation

KT Corporation

Beatgrid Media B.V

Nuance Communications

Google

Kudelski Group

Digimarc Corporation

Apple

Microsoft Corporation

Gracenote

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-automatic-content-recognition-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the global automatic content recognition market include,

In February 2022, IBM acquired Neudesic specialising in the Microsoft Azure platform. This acquisition will significantly expand IBM’s portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud services and further advance the company’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

In August 2021, the partnership between Google and TCS aimed to set up Google garages within its innovation hub in New York, Amsterdam, and Tokyo to start businesses to evaluate cloud solutions prototype and develop applications, and apply analytics and AI to address business opportunities.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automatic content recognition market growth include IBM Corporation, KT Corporation, Beatgrid Media B.V., Nuance Communications, Google, Kudelski Group, Digimarc Corporation, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, and Gracenote, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-automatic-content-recognition-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global automatic content recognition market based on platform, technology, application, and region

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Platform

Connected TVs

Linear TVs

OTT Applications

Others

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology

Audio and Video Fingerprinting

Audio and Video Watermarking

Speech Recognition

Others

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Audience Measurement

Broadcast Monitoring

Advertisement Targeting and Pricing

Content Management

Others

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automatic Content Recognition Market US Canada Latin America Automatic Content Recognition Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automatic Content Recognition Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-automatic-content-recognition-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Automatic Content Recognition Report:

What will be the market value of the global automatic content recognition market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global automatic content recognition market?

What are the market drivers of the global automatic content recognition market?

What are the key trends in the global automatic content recognition market?

Which is the leading region in the global automatic content recognition market?

What are the major companies operating in the global automatic content recognition market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global automatic content recognition market?

Running a Year End Discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-automatic-content-recognition-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245