Dental Consumable Market To Reach USD 69.6 Billion By 2032. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the dental consumable market size was estimated at USD 36.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 69.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The global report offers a comprehensive market analysis and detailed insights at global and regional levels. The market's growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the advancement in dental treatment techniques and the rise in the geriatric population affected by major oral disorders. In recent years, governments worldwide have conducted awareness campaigns with well-defined directives to provide value-based care for oral hygiene. Furthermore, the increase in cosmetic dental treatments aimed at improving oral care is aiding the adoption of consumables.

Dental care markets have expanded due to private and government institutions providing care. The rise in dental disorders among the elderly is a major market driver. NGOs and private institutions conducting free checkup camps have generated awareness for middle and low-income groups. Endodontic associations worldwide are actively supporting practitioners in most countries.

The dental consumables market benefits from increased awareness of oral health issues and government initiatives targeting oral cancer. Dental implants are gaining popularity among patients and dentists due to drawbacks associated with detachable prosthetics, such as pain, poor natural look, and the need for aftercare, contributing to the industry's growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global dental consumable market has been segmented into product type and end-user. Dental implants are leading the market as dental problems such as gum cavities and tooth erosions are becoming increasingly common. Dental clinics hold a significant market share due to the rise in dental implants, artificial teeth, and alignment. The growing awareness of oral health results in high patient visits for regular checkups worldwide.

Dental Consumable Market Report Highlights:

The global dental consumable market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

The rise in the prevalence of dental disorders & needs and the boost in the older population is more to dental disorders & tooth loss boosts the global dental consumables market.

North America dominates the dental consumable market due to the rise in cases of dental illness and increased demand for cosmetic dental treatments.

Some prominent players in the dental consumable market report include Dentsply Sirona, Proctor & Gamble, Henry Schein, Inc. 3MAlign Technology, Inc. Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, Patterson Companies, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Envista, Nobel Biocare Services AG, and Carestream Health.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, outlining its environmental, social, and governance program and a new commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Dentsply Sirona World 2023 showcased new products and solutions while addressing sustainability initiatives.

Dental Consumable Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Dental Implants, Crowns & Bridges, Dental Biomaterials, Orthodontic Materials

By End-users: Hospitals & Dental Clinics

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

