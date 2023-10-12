Resolution of Shareholders of Bigbank AS for Appointment of the Auditor

On 11 October 2023, the shareholders of Bigbank AS adopted a resolution to appoint Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299) as the auditor for Bigbank AS consolidation group for the financial years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.9 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee