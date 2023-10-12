Global Baby Drinks Market Report 2023: Arla Foods Amba's Market Presence - How the Dairy Giant Shapes the Competitive Landscape of Baby Drinks

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Drinks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly evolving and highly competitive global market, the "Global Baby Drinks Market Research Report" offers an indispensable resource for gaining a deep understanding of this dynamic sector. Projected to reach a substantial US$50 billion by 2030, this market demands keen insights, and our meticulously compiled report delivers precisely that.

Key Highlights:

Market Size Projection: The global Baby Drinks market, estimated at US$32.1 billion in 2022, is poised to grow to US$50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Segment Analysis: The report dissects various segments, with Infant Formula expected to lead with a 5.4% CAGR, reaching US$40.7 billion by 2030. Additionally, the Baby Electrolyte segment's growth is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8 years. Regional Insights: The U.S. Baby Drinks market is valued at US$8.7 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR, reaching US$11.8 billion by 2030. Other notable markets include Japan and Canada, each poised for growth at 2.3% and 5.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is also expected to witness growth at approximately 2.8% CAGR within Europe. Comprehensive Analysis: Our report encompasses sector growth rates, competitor market shares, and geographical forecasts from key economies like the U.S.A. and China. Digital Resources: As part of our commitment to keeping you well-informed, our report offers online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. Subscribers also gain access to our digital archives and research platform, complimentary for one year, ensuring access to the latest developments in this thriving industry.

The global Baby Drinks market's growth trajectory presents both opportunities and challenges. Being well-informed is crucial to gaining a competitive edge in this dynamic market, and our report provides the essential insights you need.

Market Scope

This extensive analysis delves into the global market for baby drinks, offering a comprehensive overview of various aspects. It begins with a historical perspective and future outlook for annual sales in US$ million from 2014 through 2030.

The analysis then breaks down the market by geographic region, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides insights into recent, current, and future trends, focusing on annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR).

Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across different regions. The analysis extends to various types of baby drinks, including infant formula, baby electrolyte, and baby juice. Furthermore, it covers the distribution channels, including hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online platforms, and other distribution channels, detailing the past, present, and future trends for each. This comprehensive overview provides valuable insights into the global baby drinks market and its various facets, enabling a deeper understanding of the industry's dynamics.

Select Competitors (Total 222 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Arla Foods Amba

Campbell Soup Company

Danone SA

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Nestle SA

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



