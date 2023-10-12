Toll Brothers Opens New Model Home at its Highlands at Vinings Luxury Townhome Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest model home in the luxury townhome community, Highlands at Vinings, situated in the highly desirable downtown Vinings area of Atlanta, Georgia. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the brand new professionally decorated model home located at 2741 Wynberry Lane in Atlanta.



Highlands at Vinings features 31 luxury townhomes in a gated community, combining sophisticated living with modern architecture and quality craftsmanship. The four-story home designs range from 3,553 to 3,732+ square feet, offering open floor plans, private elevators, and ample garage space. Townhomes are priced from $1.2 million.

“We are excited to introduce our new model home in Highlands at Vinings, a new luxury townhome community that offers the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and modern living in the heart of Atlanta,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “Our thoughtfully designed model home showcases exceptional features and design elements that will inspire our home buyers, while our prime location ensures easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in desirable Cobb County, Highlands at Vinings provides residents with a charming atmosphere that offers the best of suburban and city living. The community is within 10 minutes of downtown Atlanta and in proximity to The Battery Atlanta, Vinings Jubilee, shopping, dining, and Interstates 75 and 285.

For more information about Highlands at Vinings, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

